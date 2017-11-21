Related

Article

Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League

21 November 2017 12:14

Frank Lampard is hopeful Premier League clubs are on the cusp of another golden period in the Champions League.

From Liverpool's stunning comeback and penalty shoot-out triumph over AC Milan in 2005 to Chelsea's win via the same means against Bayern Munich in 2012, English clubs were represented in seven out of eight Champions League finals.

Lampard was on the scoresheet before Chelsea lost on spot kicks in an all-Premier League affair against Manchester United in Moscow in 2008, but no English side has featured in the European showpiece since the Blues' triumph in Munich.

This season, Manchester City and Tottenham have booked their spots in the knockout stages with two group games to spare.

Manchester United are virtually certain to join them in matchweek five, when Liverpool and Chelsea can also qualify.

"What's exciting for English football is that we have five teams that are performing very well in the groups," Lampard, who concluded his Premier League career with a season at Manchester City, told Omnisport during a Yokohama event at the British Embassy in Tokyo.

"Sometimes in football you have cycles. The last three years haven't been good for the English teams and I think now you're going to see the emergence of the strength of the English teams, so it's hard to say which team has got the best chance."

On Monday, City boss Pep Guardiola played down the notion of the Premier League leaders being favourites for continental glory on the back of their sparkling form this season.

Lampard feels both of his former employers in the competition have strong claims as pretenders to Real Madrid's crown.

"On current form you've got to say Manchester City, but if you look at Chelsea and their performance against Atletico Madrid away from home it was the perfect away performance," he said, before discussing Tottenham taking four points off from back-to-back clashes with the European champions.

"Tottenham against Real Madrid, they were very good so we should celebrate now that English teams are really competitive again," Lampard added.

"I hope not just Chelsea, but English teams make it into the semi-finals and the finals because it's good for us."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 21 November

14:42 Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
13:02 Del Neri sacked by Udinese
12:47 Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
12:14 Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
11:12 Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
10:39 Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
09:43 Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
09:00 Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:54 Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
07:35 Klopp staying calm over Salah form
04:19 Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
02:29 Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag

Monday 20 November

22:55 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
20:51 Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
20:02 Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
19:39 I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
18:55 Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
18:40 Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
16:35 Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
16:33 Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
15:23 Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
14:55 Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
14:52 Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
14:33 Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
12:29 Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
11:19 Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
11:13 West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
10:24 Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
09:06 Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
03:47 Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
02:24 Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
00:17 Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti

Sunday 19 November

23:30 City style suits me and thrills neutrals, says De Bruyne
23:30 Guardiola ready to risk Kompany for Man City after Stones´ injury
23:30 Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
23:30 In-form Chelsea have regained hunger - Conte
22:45 Inter 2 Atalanta 0: Icardi brace sends Spalletti´s side second
22:15 Giampaolo promises more from ´extraordinary´ Sampdoria
20:59 Record-breaking Valencia tee up blockbuster Barcelona clash
20:48 Poor West Ham performance at Watford was to be expected - Moyes
20:28 We will see what happens in the future - Silva non-committal on Everton rumours
19:30 Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
19:11 Football needs to do more to combat racism - Boateng
18:59 Watford 2 West Ham 0: Misery for Moyes on Hammers bow
18:50 Unlucky 13: Benevento suffer record-breaking defeat
18:44 Juventus lost composure amid Sampdoria onslaught - Allegri
17:02 Sampdoria 3 Juventus 2: Champions slip further off the pace after thriller
16:30 Coleman confirmed as Sunderland boss
16:28 I was just injured - Belgium´s Nainggolan blasts ´stupid´ claims of feigned ailment
16:26 Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Losing streak snapped to ease pressure on Christiansen
15:11 Hughes backs Giggs for Wales job
14:31 Madrid confirm Ramos´ broken nose after derby clash
14:18 Kane wants to retire with Tottenham
14:09 Mourinho: Man United lacked balance with attacking line-up
13:40 Pastore not considering PSG exit to help World Cup chances
13:02 Wenger, Ozil & Sanchez uncertainty affecting Arsenal, says Seaman
12:17 Silva not surprised by Chelsea, Spurs interest in Richarlison
11:57 Ancelotti, Conte, Allegri on shortlist to replace Ventura
11:16 Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Visitors claim first A-League win of season
08:24 Marcelo unaware of Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real Madrid
04:27 Neymar will take PSG´s next penalty - Cavani
03:45 Ranieri would consider coaching Italy
02:55 Postecoglou set for decision on Socceroos future
00:46 Championship Review: Millwall deny sloppy Sunderland, Wolves back on top
00:44 Simeone rallies around under-fire Griezmann
00:19 It´s a growth process - Montella optimistic despite Napoli loss
00:15 Spalletti happy at Inter, tips Ancelotti for Italy job
00:08 Sarri defends sacked Ventura over Insigne´s Italy snub

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 12 +33 34
2 Manchester United 12 +21 26
3 Chelsea 12 +13 25
4 Tottenham Hotspur 12 +11 23
5 Liverpool 12 +7 22
6 Arsenal 12 +6 22
7 Burnley 12 +3 22
8 Watford 12 -2 18
9 Brighton & Hov… 12 +0 16
10 Huddersfield Town 12 -9 15
11 Newcastle United 12 -3 14
12 Leicester City 12 -2 13
13 AFC Bournemouth 12 -3 13
14 Southampton 12 -5 13
15 Stoke City 12 -9 13
16 Everton 12 -12 12
17 West Bromwich … 12 -9 10
18 West Ham United 12 -14 9
19 Swansea City 12 -8 8
20 Crystal Palace 12 -18 5

Facebook