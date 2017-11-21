Related

Article

Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly

21 November 2017 19:15

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed Phil Jones will miss both Wednesday's Champions League game with Basel and the weekend match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The centre-back missed the 4-1 win over Newcastle United last Saturday after aggravating a thigh problem while on England duty, with Mourinho later blasting Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate for allegedly allowing Jones to receive six painkilling injections in order to start the friendly against Germany.

Jones missed training before United travelled to Switzerland and Mourinho expects him to sit out both the match at St. Jakob Park and the visit of Chris Hughton's side in the Premier League on Saturday.

The United boss confirmed the news at a media conference on Tuesday, describing Jones' problem as "a proper injury".

He also revealed that Bailly, another to miss training before the squad departed Manchester, will miss the Basel match but "has a chance for the weekend".

Mourinho added he hopes Chris Smalling does not earn a recall to the England squad as he wants the defender to stay fit while two of his first-choice players are sidelined.

The former Fulham man was left out of the squad this month after Southgate cast doubt on his ability to distribute the ball from the back.

"I hope he doesn't get his spot," said Mourinho. "Our injuries are real injuries. Jones does not play [on Wednesday] and I can say in advance he doesn't play at the weekend, too.

"Smalling is playing all the time and well. We don't have Jones, we don't have Eric Bailly again, so Smalling has to play every match and well, that we can say."

He added of Smalling's hopes of going to the World Cup: "Of course. I say in a selfish perspective but is not a real perspective, because what I want is my players to be happy and go to the national teams and an event like the World Cup.

"I know that, if England reach the final of the World Cup, a few weeks after we start the Premier League so I know if England goes to the World Cup final I have to start without my players but even so for England, a country I work and live in, and probably will for many years, I would like that to happen."

Mourinho added that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be on the bench for Wednesday's game, the striker having made his comeback following knee surgery in the win over Newcastle.

"Zlatan goes on the bench and normally he plays," he said. "He needs to play and he's useful for us. He keeps the ball. If the team isn't winning, his presence will be important.

"Instead of 15, he may play 20 or 25 minutes, but he's not in condition to start."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 21 November

22:02 Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
21:23 I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
21:00 Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
20:20 Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
20:07 Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
20:00 Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
19:50 Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
19:37 Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
19:15 Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
18:00 Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
17:02 Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
16:48 Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
16:30 Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
16:20 Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
14:42 Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
13:02 Del Neri sacked by Udinese
12:47 Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
12:14 Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
11:12 Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
10:39 Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
09:43 Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
09:00 Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:54 Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
07:35 Klopp staying calm over Salah form
04:19 Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
02:29 Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag

Monday 20 November

22:55 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
20:51 Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
20:02 Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
19:39 I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
18:55 Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
18:40 Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
16:35 Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
16:33 Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
15:23 Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
14:55 Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
14:52 Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
14:33 Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
12:29 Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
11:19 Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
11:13 West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
10:24 Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
09:06 Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
03:47 Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
02:24 Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
00:17 Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti

Sunday 19 November

23:30 City style suits me and thrills neutrals, says De Bruyne
23:30 Guardiola ready to risk Kompany for Man City after Stones´ injury
23:30 Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
23:30 In-form Chelsea have regained hunger - Conte
22:45 Inter 2 Atalanta 0: Icardi brace sends Spalletti´s side second
22:15 Giampaolo promises more from ´extraordinary´ Sampdoria
20:59 Record-breaking Valencia tee up blockbuster Barcelona clash
20:48 Poor West Ham performance at Watford was to be expected - Moyes
20:28 We will see what happens in the future - Silva non-committal on Everton rumours
19:30 Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
19:11 Football needs to do more to combat racism - Boateng
18:59 Watford 2 West Ham 0: Misery for Moyes on Hammers bow
18:50 Unlucky 13: Benevento suffer record-breaking defeat
18:44 Juventus lost composure amid Sampdoria onslaught - Allegri
17:02 Sampdoria 3 Juventus 2: Champions slip further off the pace after thriller
16:30 Coleman confirmed as Sunderland boss
16:28 I was just injured - Belgium´s Nainggolan blasts ´stupid´ claims of feigned ailment
16:26 Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Losing streak snapped to ease pressure on Christiansen
15:11 Hughes backs Giggs for Wales job
14:31 Madrid confirm Ramos´ broken nose after derby clash
14:18 Kane wants to retire with Tottenham
14:09 Mourinho: Man United lacked balance with attacking line-up
13:40 Pastore not considering PSG exit to help World Cup chances
13:02 Wenger, Ozil & Sanchez uncertainty affecting Arsenal, says Seaman
12:17 Silva not surprised by Chelsea, Spurs interest in Richarlison
11:57 Ancelotti, Conte, Allegri on shortlist to replace Ventura
11:16 Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Visitors claim first A-League win of season
08:24 Marcelo unaware of Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real Madrid
04:27 Neymar will take PSG´s next penalty - Cavani
03:45 Ranieri would consider coaching Italy
02:55 Postecoglou set for decision on Socceroos future
00:46 Championship Review: Millwall deny sloppy Sunderland, Wolves back on top
00:44 Simeone rallies around under-fire Griezmann
00:19 It´s a growth process - Montella optimistic despite Napoli loss
00:15 Spalletti happy at Inter, tips Ancelotti for Italy job
00:08 Sarri defends sacked Ventura over Insigne´s Italy snub

Facebook