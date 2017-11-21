It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse

Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool paid the price for being too passive as they surrendered a 3-0 half-time lead to draw 3-3 with Sevilla in a Champions League thriller.
The Premier League side looked set to qualify for the knockout stages when they cruised into a commanding advantage, Roberto Firmino's brace of goals sandwiching a diving header from Sadio Mane.
However, Liverpool collapsed after the break at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Wissam Ben Yedder scoring twice before Guido Pizarro grabbed an injury-time equaliser for the hosts.
Alberto Moreno endured a nightmare return to his old club, giving away a free-kick and a penalty that led to goals, though Klopp refused to lay the blame entirely at the feet of the Spanish left-back.
A late Sevilla equaliser sees the points shared. pic.twitter.com/yol7DgXPOH— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 21, 2017
"It's obvious, we played a very good first half and we stopped playing football in the second half," he told BT Sport.
"We didn't play until we conceded the second goal, after that we improved and had a couple of chances, but they got the equaliser.
"When you're the winning team you should avoid this first of all, it was absolutely okay that we were confident after that first half.
"Then we were in two situations too late, not only Alberto but the whole formation. They had the free-kick and then the penalty. But the real problem is that we stopped playing football.
"We could've closed the game. Our main mistake was that we didn't play football anymore. We got passive and a little too deep."
Despite the dramatic draw in Spain, Liverpool can still win Group E if they defeat Spartak Moscow at Anfield in the final round of fixtures.
"They fought back, so big credit to them, but we have to do it differently," Klopp added.
"It feels like we lost, but we didn't. There are two games to go (in the group) and it's still in our own hands. For now, though, it feels really bad."
3 - Liverpool have let a three-goal lead slip in a competitive match for the first time since May 2014 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League (also 3-3). Comeback.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2017
|Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
|City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
|Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
|Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino
|Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
|Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
|It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
|It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
|Postecoglou leaves Australia post
|Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
|Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
|Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
|Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
|APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
|Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
|Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
|I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
|Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
|Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
|Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
|Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
|Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
|Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
|Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
|Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
|Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
|Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
|Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
|Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
|Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
|Del Neri sacked by Udinese
|Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
|Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
|Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
|Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
|Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
|Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
|Klopp staying calm over Salah form
|Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
|Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
|Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
|Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
|I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
|Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
|Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
|Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
|Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
|Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
|Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
|Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
|Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
|Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
|Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
|West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
|Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
|Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
|Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
|Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
|Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti