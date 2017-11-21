Article

It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court

21 November 2017 23:46

Pep Guardiola believes the development of highly-rated Phil Foden is down to the teenager after he made his Manchester City debut in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Foden, who played a starring role in England's triumph at the Under-17 World Cup, came off the bench late in a 1-0 win over Feyenoord that confirmed top spot in Group F.

City also had a second academy product, Brahim Diaz, on the field at the end of the game as they brought up yet another victory in Guardiola's 50th win in charge of the club.

But after Raheem Sterling's late strike ensured City stayed perfect in the group, Guardiola insisted Foden and Diaz will only play if they continue to prove themselves.

"Today is a special day for all of the club," Guardiola told BT Sport. "The academy have worked so hard for the last couple of years and we had Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz on in the end.

"They feel what it means to play in front of these fans. It depends on Phil now. He knows that the club, his team-mates and staff is there to support. 

"He knows the club, he has to be calm, work every day. He knows that we trust him."

Having confirmed top spot in Group F, and with matchday six's game against Shakhtar Donetsk coming immediately before a derby Premier League clash with Manchester United, Guardiola was asked if he will play young talent like Foden and Diaz again.

"We respect the competition, we respect Shakhtar and we respect Napoli," Guardiola said. 

"We have a lot of games, we will see what team we can play in the final game. Who knows what can happen."

Of City's battling performing in a tight match against a stubborn Feyenoord side, Guardiola added: "It was so difficult, so complicated to find the space. Sometimes it happens.

"The second half was much, much better. We had chances and we were able to win and we are top of the group. We are happy."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 22 November

00:42 Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
00:24 City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
00:20 Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
00:05 Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino
00:05 Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons

Tuesday 21 November

23:55 Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
23:52 It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
23:46 It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
23:10 Postecoglou leaves Australia post
23:06 Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
22:53 Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
22:52 Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
22:44 Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
22:42 Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
22:36 APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
22:35 Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
22:02 Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
21:23 I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
21:00 Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
20:20 Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
20:07 Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
20:00 Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
19:50 Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
19:37 Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
19:15 Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
18:00 Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
17:02 Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
16:48 Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
16:30 Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
16:20 Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
14:42 Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
13:02 Del Neri sacked by Udinese
12:47 Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
12:14 Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
11:12 Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
10:39 Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
09:43 Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
09:00 Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:54 Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
07:35 Klopp staying calm over Salah form
04:19 Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
02:29 Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag

Monday 20 November

22:55 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
20:51 Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
20:02 Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
19:39 I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
18:55 Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
18:40 Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
16:35 Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
16:33 Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
15:23 Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
14:55 Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
14:52 Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
14:33 Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
12:29 Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
11:19 Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
11:13 West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
10:24 Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
09:06 Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
03:47 Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
02:24 Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
00:17 Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti

Facebook