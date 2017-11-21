I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic paid a glowing tribute to Gianluigi Buffon ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against Juventus, stating the veteran goalkeeper's heart-wrenching farewell from international football was tough to witness.
Buffon returns to Europe's top competition after Italy's ignominious exit from the World Cup, with Sweden's play-off triumph over the Azzurri denying the 39-year-old a fitting career farewell at Russia 2018.
Asked whether he had any consoling word for Buffon at a pre-match news conference, Rakitic suggested it would be ridiculous to assume there is any wisdom left for all-time great top receive on the beautiful game.
"If I have to explain something about football to Buffon that would be a difficult challenge. I don't think I can say anything to him," said the Croatia international, who helped his nation through their own play-off meeting with Greece at a canter.
"Everything he's given to football fans is one of a kind. Any kid out there who writes down a dream team on a piece of paper puts the name Buffon in goal.
"The interview he gave after the game, you wanted to cry along with him.
"There aren't enough words to describe how one feels in situations, like that. It's a shame that a player like him cannot say farewell in the way he wants."
@ivanrakitic has nothing but sympathy for Gigi Buffon after Italy's World Cup exit #JuveBarça pic.twitter.com/lo9oZ55Dtj— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 21, 2017
Rakitic scored past Buffon as Barca beat Juve in the 2015 Champions League final and he is looking forward to facing a celebrated opponent for what is likely to be the last time.
"I don’t know how long I have left to go. I hope it's a long time and I look forward to competing against him tomorrow," he added.
"It's a tough moment right now for the Italy national team. Sometimes you have to take a step or two back to take a step forward and I hope they get back to winning in the future."
|Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
|City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
|Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
|Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino
|Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
|Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
|It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
|It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
|Postecoglou leaves Australia post
|Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
|Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
|Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
|Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
|APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
|Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
|Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
|I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
|Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
|Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
|Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
|Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
|Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
|Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
|Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
|Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
|Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
|Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
|Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
|Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
|Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
|Del Neri sacked by Udinese
|Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
|Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
|Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
|Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
|Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
|Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
|Klopp staying calm over Salah form
|Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
|Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
|Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
|Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
|I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
|Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
|Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
|Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
|Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
|Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
|Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
|Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
|Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
|Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
|Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
|West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
|Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
|Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
|Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
|Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
|Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti