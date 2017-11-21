Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann insists he has no regrets over his decision to stay at the LaLiga club, and he ruled out a January exit.
The France international was linked to Manchester United in the off-season, but ended up staying at Atletico due to the club's transfer ban.
Despite scoring just three goals in 14 games in all competitions this campaign, Griezmann said he was still happy with his choice to stay at Atletico.
"I don't regret staying. It was my choice," the 26-year-old told Telefoot.
"I'm happy with my choice, even if I've gone seven games without scoring. It will come back."
Griezmann is now being linked to Barcelona, who are flying high with a four-point lead atop LaLiga.
Atletico are also unbeaten through 12 league games but six of those have been draws to leave them in fourth, 10 points back.
Griezmann said the arrivals of Diego Costa and Vitolo in January would boost Diego Simeone's men.
Asked if he had discussed a possible January move, Griezmann said: "No.
"Diego Costa and Vitolo will be coming so we will try to keep the team high enough. These two reinforcements will do us good.
"I did not discuss this [an exit agreement] with the president."
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
|Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
|Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
|I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
|Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
|Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
|Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
|Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
|Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
|Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
|Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
|Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
|Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
|Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
|West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
|Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
|Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
|Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
|Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
|Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti
|City style suits me and thrills neutrals, says De Bruyne
|Guardiola ready to risk Kompany for Man City after Stones´ injury
|Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
|In-form Chelsea have regained hunger - Conte
|Inter 2 Atalanta 0: Icardi brace sends Spalletti´s side second
|Giampaolo promises more from ´extraordinary´ Sampdoria
|Record-breaking Valencia tee up blockbuster Barcelona clash
|Poor West Ham performance at Watford was to be expected - Moyes
|We will see what happens in the future - Silva non-committal on Everton rumours
|Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
|Football needs to do more to combat racism - Boateng
|Watford 2 West Ham 0: Misery for Moyes on Hammers bow
|Unlucky 13: Benevento suffer record-breaking defeat
|Juventus lost composure amid Sampdoria onslaught - Allegri
|Sampdoria 3 Juventus 2: Champions slip further off the pace after thriller
|Coleman confirmed as Sunderland boss
|I was just injured - Belgium´s Nainggolan blasts ´stupid´ claims of feigned ailment
|Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Losing streak snapped to ease pressure on Christiansen
|Hughes backs Giggs for Wales job
|Madrid confirm Ramos´ broken nose after derby clash
|Kane wants to retire with Tottenham
|Mourinho: Man United lacked balance with attacking line-up
|Pastore not considering PSG exit to help World Cup chances
|Wenger, Ozil & Sanchez uncertainty affecting Arsenal, says Seaman
|Silva not surprised by Chelsea, Spurs interest in Richarlison
|Ancelotti, Conte, Allegri on shortlist to replace Ventura
|Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Visitors claim first A-League win of season
|Marcelo unaware of Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real Madrid
|Neymar will take PSG´s next penalty - Cavani
|Ranieri would consider coaching Italy
|Postecoglou set for decision on Socceroos future
|Championship Review: Millwall deny sloppy Sunderland, Wolves back on top
|Simeone rallies around under-fire Griezmann
|It´s a growth process - Montella optimistic despite Napoli loss
|Spalletti happy at Inter, tips Ancelotti for Italy job
|Sarri defends sacked Ventura over Insigne´s Italy snub