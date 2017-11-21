Del Neri sacked by Udinese

Luigi Del Neri has been sacked as Udinese head coach after the club lost eight of their first 12 Serie A matches, with Massimo Oddo expected to take over.

The 67-year-old was hired in October 2016 after Udinese's poor start to the 2016-17 campaign, eventually leading the club to a 13th-placed finish, as they escaped the drop.

Del Neri was given a new one-year contract for keeping Udinese up, but they have underwhelmed again at the start of the new season, collecting just 12 points from as many games, with a 1-0 home defeat to Cagliari on Sunday proving the last straw.

That loss leaves Udinese just three points above the bottom three and they face in-form league leaders Napoli this weekend.

Udinese Calcio can confirm that first-team head coach Luigi Delneri and assistant Giuseppe Ferazzoli have been relieved of their duties. The club would like to thank Delneri and Ferazzoli for their dedication over the last 13 months and wishes them all the best for the future. — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) November 21, 2017

Former Italy and AC Milan right-back Oddo is expected to be announced as Del Neri's replacement, the 41-year-old having been out of work since being dismissed by Pescara - who he had previously guided to Serie A promotion - in February.