Article

Postecoglou leaves Australia post

21 November 2017 23:10

Ange Postecoglou has stepped down as the coach of Australia after leading the country to qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Although Australia triumphed against Honduras in a play-off to reach the World Cup, there had been heavy speculation Postecoglou would leave the role prior to that success.

And in a news conference on Wednesday, 52-year-old Postecoglou confirmed his resignation as Australia coach for personal reasons.

"This has been a very tough decision for me," Postecoglou - who took charge of the Socceroos in 2013 - said. 

"It has been a privilege for me to coach my country's national team, to lead them at the 2014 World Cup, to win the Asian Cup in 2015 and now to have qualified for the World Cup next year. I said we would do it and we have done it.

"All this however, has taken a toll on me both personally and professionally. I have invested all I can knowing how important a period it was for Australian football. It is with a heavy heart that I must now end the journey.

"To coach your own country is the greatest privilege but it also has enormous responsibility. I feel now is the right time to pass on that responsibility to someone who will have the energy it requires. I owe this to the FFA, the players and the fans. 

"I look forward to watching the team take on the world next year. I have no doubt that road ahead will have many special moments and no one will be happier than me watching and cheering from afar."

Football Federation Australia (FFA) chairman Steven Lowy said the decision to accept Postecoglou's resignation was made with regret.

"Like all Socceroos fans, we hoped Ange would stay on to the World Cup and maybe beyond. He has done an outstanding job and has always had our total support," Lowy said. "We wish him well for the future."

FFA chief executive David Gallop confirmed Australia will not be in a rush to appoint a successor to Postecoglou, with Graham Arnold expected to be a leading contender after leading Sydney FC to the domestic double.

"It's going to take some getting used to, especially for the players and the national team staff," Gallop said. "But we always knew this day would come eventually and we have been doing succession planning over the past year.

"We will not rush this process. The Socceroos will not play again until March next year at the earliest so we have time to conduct a thorough process. With a guaranteed place in the World Cup, I am sure we will attract a strong field of candidates."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 22 November

00:42 Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
00:24 City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
00:20 Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
00:05 Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino
00:05 Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons

Tuesday 21 November

23:55 Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
23:52 It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
23:46 It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
23:10 Postecoglou leaves Australia post
23:06 Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
22:53 Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
22:52 Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
22:44 Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
22:42 Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
22:36 APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
22:35 Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
22:02 Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
21:23 I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
21:00 Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
20:20 Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
20:07 Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
20:00 Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
19:50 Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
19:37 Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
19:15 Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
18:00 Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
17:02 Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
16:48 Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
16:30 Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
16:20 Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
14:42 Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
13:02 Del Neri sacked by Udinese
12:47 Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
12:14 Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
11:12 Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
10:39 Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
09:43 Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
09:00 Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:54 Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
07:35 Klopp staying calm over Salah form
04:19 Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
02:29 Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag

Monday 20 November

22:55 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
20:51 Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
20:02 Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
19:39 I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
18:55 Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
18:40 Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
16:35 Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
16:33 Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
15:23 Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
14:55 Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
14:52 Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
14:33 Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
12:29 Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
11:19 Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
11:13 West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
10:24 Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
09:06 Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
03:47 Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
02:24 Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
00:17 Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti

Facebook