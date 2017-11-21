Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers

Borussia Dortmund are on the brink of Champions League elimination and need to beat Tottenham on Tuesday to have any chance of reaching the knockout phase.

Peter Bosz's men welcome Spurs to Signal Iduna Park having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, but even victory might not be enough to save them - they also need Real Madrid to drop points against Cypriot club APOEL.

Napoli will be in a similarly dire position against Shakhtar Donetsk having picked up just three points in the competition so far this term, a remarkably poor record considering their immense start to the season in Serie A.

Liverpool could take a huge step towards the knockout phase with a win at Sevilla, but the Spaniards possess a formidable record at home.

Below, we examine the key Opta numbers behind Tuesday's matches.

Spartak Moscow v Maribor

14 - Maribor have the second worst defensive record in this season's Champions League, having conceded 14 times in four matches. Only Anderlecht (15) have allowed more.

4 - The visitors will have to be particularly alert to the attacking threats of Quincy Promes, who had a hand in four (two goals, two assists) of Spartak's goals in the 5-1 win over Sevilla.

Sevilla v Liverpool

6 - Liverpool will do well to emerge victorious at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as Sevilla have won six of their last seven home matches in the Champions League (one defeat in that period).

13 - Jurgen Klopp's men certainly possess the attacking prowess to cause problems, though, as evidenced by their 13 goals in the group stage so far, a record bettered by only Paris Saint-Germain (17).

Napoli v Shakhtar Donetsk

2 - Only two teams since the start of the 2003-04 season have progressed to the knockout phase of the Champions League after winning just three points from their first four matches, as is Napoli's situation.

7 - But in Dries Mertens, Napoli have a forward capable of inspiring them to victory, with the Belgian involved in seven (five goals, two assists) of their last 11 goals at home in the competition.

Manchester City v Feyenoord

3 - Raheem Sterling goes into this clash having scored in each of his last three Champions League matches for Manchester City, who have already qualified for the knockout phase.

7 - Feyenoord have lost their last seven matches in the Champions League, scoring just five times.

Besiktas v Porto

40 - Of the 41 teams to have won 10 points from their first four group matches in the Champions League since 2003-04, only one has failed to reach the knockout phase. If Besiktas emulate the other 40, it will be the first time they have ever progressed beyond the group.

7 - Vincent Aboubakar will be arguably the biggest threat to Besiktas' chances on Tuesday. He comes into the match having been involved in seven goals (six goals, one assist) in as many Champions League games, some of which were for the Turkish club last season.

Monaco v RB Leipzig

64 - When these two sides met on matchday one, Monaco were accurate with just 64 per cent of their passes. Only APOEL managed worse in a single Champions League match this season.

11 - In Marcel Sabitzer, Leipzig have one of the most creative players in the Champions League, having set up 11 chances this term. Only Eden Hazard, Mario Gotze and Toni Kroos have laid on more.

Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham

2 - Bosz's Dortmund have claimed just two points so far in the Champions League, meaning they need to win and hope Real Madrid do not to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout phase.

7 - If Dortmund are to keep their chances alive, they will likely have to keep Harry Kane at bay. The England star has had a role in seven goals (five goals, two assists) in this season's competition – no player has been involved in more.

APOEL v Real Madrid

30 - No team in this year's competition have averaged a lower share of possession than APOEL, who have had 30 per cent of the ball in their games.

16 - Real Madrid will secure their passage to the last 16 if they beat APOEL.