APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for Champions League goals in a calendar year as Real Madrid trounced APOEL 6-0 in Nicosia.
The 32-year-old scored his 17th and 18th goals in the competition in 2017, surpassing his previous best tally of 15 two years ago, as the holders made light work of the trip to Cyprus to book their place in the last 16.
Luka Modric broke the deadlock with a thumping volley before Karim Benzema ended his month-long wait for a goal with his first in this season's group stage.
Nacho Fernandez and Benzema netted again in a devastating six-minute spell at the end of the first half before Ronaldo's emphatic header put Zinedine Zidane's side in cruise control.
4 - Real Madrid have scored four goals in a first half of a #UCL away game for the first time ever. Juggernaut. pic.twitter.com/GlCroF0iFH— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2017
The forward added extra gloss to proceedings when he capitalised on more good work from Benzema, taking his tally in the competition for Madrid to 98 in the process.
The result sends Madrid through but they must content themselves with second place, with Tottenham's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund securing top spot in Group H with one match to play. APOEL go bottom of the group.
Ronaldo tested Nauzet Perez in only the second minute with a half-volley from 12 yards out, and the goalkeeper needed medical treatment after colliding with a team-mate following his initial save.
Two more sighters from Ronaldo had Nauzet scrambling without needing to make a save but Madrid's pressure told on 23 minutes - although APOEL rather gifted them the goal.
Vinicius tried to clear a Dani Carvajal cross with a backheel and managed only to send the ball looping up towards Modric 20 yards out. The Croatian smashed a volley off the turf and into the bottom-right corner, with Nauzet unable to keep it out despite getting two hands to the ball.
1 - Luka Modrić has scored his first goal with the number 10 on his Real Madrid shirt (all competitions). Toast. pic.twitter.com/r8ayxIBZay— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2017
Madrid were cruising and they made it 2-0 before half-time, with Benzema taking a touch before curling past Nauzet from just inside the area after Toni Kroos teed him up at the end of a fine move.
Scarcely a minute later, the holders had their third. Marco Asensio's corner was headed on by Raphael Varane and Nacho was on hand to flick it into the net, after drifting clear of his marker six yards out.
Ronaldo had been thwarted in his efforts to score but he was happy to turn provider for Madrid's fourth in first-half injury time, cutting into the penalty area and prodding the ball to Benzema, who was left with a simple finish.
The Portugal star at last got his own name on the scoresheet – and set another record – four minutes after the restart, though, producing a towering leap to meet Marcelo's cross and head high past Nauzet into the left-hand corner.
18 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 18 Champions League goals in 2017; the record for a single player in a calendar year. Updated. pic.twitter.com/ccVdBBJFJq— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2017
Another three minutes, and Madrid had their sixth. Benzema closed down Nauzet and managed to block the ball towards Ronaldo, who fired a brilliant left-foot shot on the turn into the unguarded net.
Asensio was denied a seventh by the legs of Nauzet but the damage was well and truly done, with Madrid now safely into the knockout phase and APOEL needing a result against Tottenham to give themselves a chance of snatching a Europa League spot in their last group game.
|Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
|City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
|Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
|Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino
|Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
|Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
|It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
|It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
|Postecoglou leaves Australia post
|Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
|Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
|Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
|Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
|APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
|Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
|Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
|I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
|Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
|Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
|Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
|Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
|Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
|Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
|Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
|Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
|Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
|Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
|Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
|Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
|Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
|Del Neri sacked by Udinese
|Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
|Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
|Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
|Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
|Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
|Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
|Klopp staying calm over Salah form
|Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
|Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
|Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
|Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
|I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
|Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
|Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
|Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
|Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
|Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
|Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
|Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
|Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
|Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
|Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
|West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
|Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
|Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
|Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
|Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
|Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti