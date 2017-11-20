Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez

Paul Pogba is yet to reach the levels of Steven Gerrard, according to the Liverpool great's former manager Rafael Benitez.

Pogba made a spectacular return from two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury as Manchester United came from behind to sweep aside Benitez's Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The France midfielder – who was the world's most expensive player when he joined United from Juventus for £89.3m last year – brilliantly set up Anthony Martial's equaliser before getting on the scoresheet himself in a man-of-the-match display.

Benitez praised the 24-year-old as a "great" player but insists he still has some way to go to match Gerrard's exploits.

“No, they’re different. Stevie was a top-class player for so many years," he said.

"He was very consistent and could make the difference in every game, with or without the ball.

"He was a top-class player. Pogba is a great player, but he still has to be consistent for years like Stevie was for 10 or 15 years.

"Pogba is not my player, so I don't need to talk too much about him.

"He's a great player, like the majority of the Manchester United players. But I'm concentrated on trying to improve my players."

Pogba and United are back in action on Wednesday when Jose Mourinho's side travel to face Basel in the Champions League.