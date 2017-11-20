Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has told his team-mates to be realistic over title ambitions after losing further ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Arsenal claimed the north London derby bragging rights with a stirring 2-0 win over Spurs at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, leaving their rivals 11 points behind Pep Guardiola's men in fourth.
Mauricio Pochettino's side return to action in the Champions League on Tuesday, having taken four points off Real Madrid to be in command of Group H, although France goalkeeper Lloris urged more measured targets domestically after defeat at
Arsenal followed the 1-0 reverse to Manchester United at Old Trafford last month.
"Before we think about City it's important to stay in the top four. This is the main target for our team," he told reporters.
"We heard from outside that Tottenham play for the title, blah, blah, blah. The most important thing is to stay consistent in the league.
"We have been in the top four the last two years and we need to carry on, to settle the club in this position and try to get more experience because the team is still young, then reduce the gap with the best.
"Obviously the future for Tottenham will be bright if we keep the same mentality. It's our ambition, but step by step.
"It's true that we wanted to do more against Manchester United and Arsenal. Unfortunately, we couldn't do that so now it's important to have a run of victories because we need to keep our place at the top."
Meanwhile, Pochettino has dismissed the notion of a rift with Danny Rose after leaving the England left-back out of his matchday squad at the weekend.
A disappointed Mauricio reflects on defeat in the north London derby this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/bRTsCqMwja— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 18, 2017
Rose, who questioned Tottenham's ambition in a controversial pre-season interview, returned to action last month following 10 months on the sidelines with a knee injury.
He started Spurs' last game before the international break, being replaced in injury time of the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, before featuring in both England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil.
Nevertheless, Pochettino decided the 27-year-old was best served further building his fitness at Tottenham's training ground instead of enduring the intensity of a London derby.
"We analysed the player and we said to the player that we believed it was better to play another player, and [Rose] needs to wait," Pochettino said.
"One thing is you can play. Another thing is to be fully fit to play and to cope with 90 minutes. And for us, rather than [Rose] being on the bench today, it was the decision to make him train at the training ground.
"Like [Erik] Lamela was playing with the under-23s, to try to get fit. After 10 months it is so difficult to build up the fitness.
"It's not [for] another reason. It’s only that he needs to build, and then wait for his opportunity."
On the suggestion that relations between himself and reported Manchester United target Rose had broken down, Pochettino added: "You are trying to find an issue that is not an issue. When it's an issue, I explain, it's an issue. When it's not an issue, it's not an issue."
|Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
|Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
|West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
|Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
|Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
|Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
|Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
|Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti
|City style suits me and thrills neutrals, says De Bruyne
|Guardiola ready to risk Kompany for Man City after Stones´ injury
|Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
|In-form Chelsea have regained hunger - Conte
|Inter 2 Atalanta 0: Icardi brace sends Spalletti´s side second
|Giampaolo promises more from ´extraordinary´ Sampdoria
|Record-breaking Valencia tee up blockbuster Barcelona clash
|Poor West Ham performance at Watford was to be expected - Moyes
|We will see what happens in the future - Silva non-committal on Everton rumours
|Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
|Football needs to do more to combat racism - Boateng
|Watford 2 West Ham 0: Misery for Moyes on Hammers bow
|Unlucky 13: Benevento suffer record-breaking defeat
|Juventus lost composure amid Sampdoria onslaught - Allegri
|Sampdoria 3 Juventus 2: Champions slip further off the pace after thriller
|Coleman confirmed as Sunderland boss
|I was just injured - Belgium´s Nainggolan blasts ´stupid´ claims of feigned ailment
|Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Losing streak snapped to ease pressure on Christiansen
|Hughes backs Giggs for Wales job
|Madrid confirm Ramos´ broken nose after derby clash
|Kane wants to retire with Tottenham
|Mourinho: Man United lacked balance with attacking line-up
|Pastore not considering PSG exit to help World Cup chances
|Wenger, Ozil & Sanchez uncertainty affecting Arsenal, says Seaman
|Silva not surprised by Chelsea, Spurs interest in Richarlison
|Ancelotti, Conte, Allegri on shortlist to replace Ventura
|Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Visitors claim first A-League win of season
|Marcelo unaware of Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real Madrid
|Neymar will take PSG´s next penalty - Cavani
|Ranieri would consider coaching Italy
|Postecoglou set for decision on Socceroos future
|Championship Review: Millwall deny sloppy Sunderland, Wolves back on top
|Simeone rallies around under-fire Griezmann
|It´s a growth process - Montella optimistic despite Napoli loss
|Spalletti happy at Inter, tips Ancelotti for Italy job
|Sarri defends sacked Ventura over Insigne´s Italy snub
|Los Blank-os! Misfiring Real Madrid break new ground under Zidane
|Zidane upbeat despite derby stalemate
|Zidane unsure on Ramos absence with suspected broken nose
|Mind the gap! Real Madrid must make history to retain LaLiga title
|Napoli 2 AC Milan 1: Insigne stars after Italy snub as leaders move four points clear
|Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 0: Defences dominate in historic derby
|Pjaca scores winner for Juventus Primavera on return from injury
|Lions don´t recover like humans! - Ibrahimovic and Pogba thrilled to be back
|Pogba was different class - Mourinho praises midfielder after impressive comeback
|Competition is good – PSG boss Emery explains benching Mbappe
|Klopp apologises after Moreno misses birth of child
|Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1: Pogba shines as Ibrahimovic makes his return
|Hodgson accuses Niasse of diving to win Everton penalty
|Roma 2 Lazio 1: Nainggolan stunner proves decisive
|´Why not?´ - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch City
|Bournemouth hat-trick hero Wilson: I need to be selfish
|Valverde admits scoreline in Leganes win was ´excessive´
|Pulis leaves uncertain future to West Brom board
|Results not far away for struggling Swansea, claims Clement
|Heynckes proud of 500 Bundesliga wins as Bayern go six points clear
|Al-Hilal 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Rafael earns valuable first-leg draw
|Stones could be set for six-week spell on sidelines
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Nantes 1: Cavani double puts hosts six clear
|Guardiola delighted to maintain rhythm after international break
|Woeful Sunderland set new record ahead of expected Coleman appointment
|Suarez unmoved despite ending Barca drought
|Leganes 0 Barcelona 3: Scruffy Suarez double ends goal drought
|Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2: Niasse equaliser boosts Unsworth´s case
|Heynckes reaches record 500th Bundesliga win
|Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Hat-trick hero Wilson stars for 10-man Cherries
|Burnley 2 Swansea City 0: Old boy Cork stars as Dyche´s men win again
|Liverpool 3 Southampton 0: Record-breaking Salah blows Saints away
|Leicester City 0 Manchester City 2: Jesus & De Bruyne on target as Guardiola´s title tilt continues
|West Brom 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard leads rampant champions in piling pressure on Pulis
|They love the club - Wenger hopeful over Ozil, Sanchez deals
|Bayern Munich 3 Augsburg 0: Lewandowski double sends leaders six points clear
|Wenger hails tenacious Ozil after derby delight
|Lacazette and Sanchez are always dangerous - Ozil
|Pochettino fumes over refereeing decisions after derby defeat
|I´m happy at Juventus - Allegri rejects Italy speculation
|Lamela returns from injury for Tottenham U23s
|Arsenal 2 Tottenham 0: Ozil and Sanchez come up trumps for Wenger
|Kimmich: Working with Guardiola was incredible
|Bale thanks Coleman after Wales coach steps down
|Kane & Alli fit for Spurs at Arsenal, Lacazette starts
|Sydney leapfrog slapstick Jets at A-League summit
|Christensen guides the way for Loftus-Cheek & Abraham at Chelsea
|Mertens: Sarri´s tactics give Napoli 12 men
|Aubameyang back in Dortmund fold pre-Spurs
|Bosz laments ´ridiculous´ goals
|Madrid have best kids stockpiled – Simeone
|Guardiola backs Stones to get even better
|Ibrahimovic will start with bench role, says Mourinho
|Injections to play a friendly – Mourinho slams England over Jones handling
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go top
|Schurrle: Dortmund couldn´t deal with Stuttgart counter-attacks