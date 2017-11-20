West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run

Tony Pulis has been sacked as West Brom head coach after a dismal run of form that leaves the Baggies in danger of relegation from the Premier League.

The former Stoke City boss has garnered a reputation as a survival specialist, but West Brom have stalled in 2017, winning only three Premier League matches since February.

Two of those victories came in the first two games of the current campaign before a torrid 10-game winless run began, with West Brom's latest result a dispiriting 4-0 home reverse to champions Chelsea.

Owner Guochuan Lai watched on as sections of the Hawthorns support chanted for Pulis' sacked and the club have now acted as they sit 17th in the table.

0-4 - This was Tony Pulis’ joint heaviest home @premierleague defeat, matching his 4-0 defeats to Man City (October 2016) and Chelsea (January 2013 as Stoke boss). Bleak. pic.twitter.com/J5VYGER7kK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Pulis departs after almost three years at West Brom, having previously managed Stoke and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The 59-year-old has been linked with the vacant Wales job following Chris Coleman's resignation.

West Brom confirmed Pulis' contract had been terminated in a statement that announced assistant head coach Gary Megson would take temporary charge of first-team affairs.

"These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club," Albion chairman John Williams said.

0.99 - West Bromwich Albion have averaged under a goal a game in the Premier League under Tony Pulis (0.99 - 105 goals in 106 games). Cap. pic.twitter.com/vTQ11q9Aec — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 19, 2017

"We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

West Brom return to Premier League action with a trip to Wembley to face Tottenham this Saturday.