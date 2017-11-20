Related

Article

Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla

20 November 2017 16:35

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo is hopeful former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas will have taught his side plenty of lessons ahead of facing the Reds' frighteningly quick attack in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash.

Liverpool sit top of Group E and will qualify for the knockout stages with a win at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, while a point will be enough should Spartak Moscow lose to Maribor.

Jurgen Klopp's side boast plenty of talent in forward positions, with Mohamed Salah's direct running and speed causing havoc in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Southampton, a match in which the Egyptian scored twice.

Berizzo recognises that his side have to be wary of Liverpool's pace, but believes facing Aspas in Sevilla's 2-1 defeat of Celta Vigo at the weekend will come in handy.

"He's [Salah] a really fast player, he takes advantage of that speed when he finds free room in the midfield, when Firmino takes a step back he finds room to run diagonally," he told a pre-match news conference.

"[A bit] like Iago Aspas did in the last match, maybe what happened against Celta will help [left-back] Sergio [Escudero] understand a player like Salah with the characteristic of being really fast - a player that in the moments he goes forward becomes really dangerous.

"This does not only apply to Sergio but to all the defenders, they have to scale their position in order to help as fast as possible if there's a one-versus-one situation.

"We have to do that and keep the ball, if we lose it then it has to be far from our goal to prevent Liverpool to counter-attack."

Victory for Sevilla would significantly improve their chances of qualifying, with the Liga side second in the group on seven points.

In the reverse tie, Sevilla earned a 2-2 draw at Anfield and Berizzo believes the key to victory is nullifying Liverpool's counter-attacking prowess.

"The match back in Liverpool was difficult because they made quick transitions between defence and attack, that speed made things difficult to us, every time they got the ball from us we were unable to defend," he added.

"We have to watch out for that. I think one of the keys of this match will be the right use of the ball and how deep we go with our attacks to prevent Liverpool from counter-attacking. 

"With their fast strikers, also the key will be in how we move the ball around the field, trying to not lose it and [when] we do it has to be next to their goal or by finishing our attacks with a shot, that's how we can prevent counter-attacks."

Sponsored links

Monday 20 November

18:40 Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
16:35 Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
16:33 Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
15:23 Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
14:55 Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
14:52 Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
14:33 Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
12:29 Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
11:19 Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
11:13 West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
10:24 Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
09:06 Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
03:47 Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
02:24 Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
00:17 Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti

Sunday 19 November

23:30 City style suits me and thrills neutrals, says De Bruyne
23:30 Guardiola ready to risk Kompany for Man City after Stones´ injury
23:30 Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
23:30 In-form Chelsea have regained hunger - Conte
22:45 Inter 2 Atalanta 0: Icardi brace sends Spalletti´s side second
22:15 Giampaolo promises more from ´extraordinary´ Sampdoria
20:59 Record-breaking Valencia tee up blockbuster Barcelona clash
20:48 Poor West Ham performance at Watford was to be expected - Moyes
20:28 We will see what happens in the future - Silva non-committal on Everton rumours
19:30 Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
19:11 Football needs to do more to combat racism - Boateng
18:59 Watford 2 West Ham 0: Misery for Moyes on Hammers bow
18:50 Unlucky 13: Benevento suffer record-breaking defeat
18:44 Juventus lost composure amid Sampdoria onslaught - Allegri
17:02 Sampdoria 3 Juventus 2: Champions slip further off the pace after thriller
16:30 Coleman confirmed as Sunderland boss
16:28 I was just injured - Belgium´s Nainggolan blasts ´stupid´ claims of feigned ailment
16:26 Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Losing streak snapped to ease pressure on Christiansen
15:11 Hughes backs Giggs for Wales job
14:31 Madrid confirm Ramos´ broken nose after derby clash
14:18 Kane wants to retire with Tottenham
14:09 Mourinho: Man United lacked balance with attacking line-up
13:40 Pastore not considering PSG exit to help World Cup chances
13:02 Wenger, Ozil & Sanchez uncertainty affecting Arsenal, says Seaman
12:17 Silva not surprised by Chelsea, Spurs interest in Richarlison
11:57 Ancelotti, Conte, Allegri on shortlist to replace Ventura
11:16 Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Visitors claim first A-League win of season
08:24 Marcelo unaware of Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real Madrid
04:27 Neymar will take PSG´s next penalty - Cavani
03:45 Ranieri would consider coaching Italy
02:55 Postecoglou set for decision on Socceroos future
00:46 Championship Review: Millwall deny sloppy Sunderland, Wolves back on top
00:44 Simeone rallies around under-fire Griezmann
00:19 It´s a growth process - Montella optimistic despite Napoli loss
00:15 Spalletti happy at Inter, tips Ancelotti for Italy job
00:08 Sarri defends sacked Ventura over Insigne´s Italy snub

Saturday 18 November

23:59 Los Blank-os! Misfiring Real Madrid break new ground under Zidane
23:58 Zidane upbeat despite derby stalemate
23:53 Zidane unsure on Ramos absence with suspected broken nose
23:38 Mind the gap! Real Madrid must make history to retain LaLiga title
22:44 Napoli 2 AC Milan 1: Insigne stars after Italy snub as leaders move four points clear
22:38 Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 0: Defences dominate in historic derby
22:07 Pjaca scores winner for Juventus Primavera on return from injury
21:59 Lions don´t recover like humans! - Ibrahimovic and Pogba thrilled to be back
21:45 Pogba was different class - Mourinho praises midfielder after impressive comeback
21:35 Competition is good – PSG boss Emery explains benching Mbappe
21:19 Klopp apologises after Moreno misses birth of child
20:30 Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1: Pogba shines as Ibrahimovic makes his return
20:06 Hodgson accuses Niasse of diving to win Everton penalty
20:02 Roma 2 Lazio 1: Nainggolan stunner proves decisive
20:02 ´Why not?´ - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch City
19:51 Bournemouth hat-trick hero Wilson: I need to be selfish
19:44 Valverde admits scoreline in Leganes win was ´excessive´
19:32 Pulis leaves uncertain future to West Brom board
19:31 Results not far away for struggling Swansea, claims Clement
19:24 Heynckes proud of 500 Bundesliga wins as Bayern go six points clear
19:21 Al-Hilal 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Rafael earns valuable first-leg draw
19:12 Stones could be set for six-week spell on sidelines
18:52 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Nantes 1: Cavani double puts hosts six clear
18:52 Guardiola delighted to maintain rhythm after international break
18:38 Woeful Sunderland set new record ahead of expected Coleman appointment
18:33 Suarez unmoved despite ending Barca drought
18:08 Leganes 0 Barcelona 3: Scruffy Suarez double ends goal drought
18:03 Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2: Niasse equaliser boosts Unsworth´s case
18:00 Heynckes reaches record 500th Bundesliga win
17:58 Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Hat-trick hero Wilson stars for 10-man Cherries
17:54 Burnley 2 Swansea City 0: Old boy Cork stars as Dyche´s men win again
17:53 Liverpool 3 Southampton 0: Record-breaking Salah blows Saints away
17:51 Leicester City 0 Manchester City 2: Jesus & De Bruyne on target as Guardiola´s title tilt continues
17:50 West Brom 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard leads rampant champions in piling pressure on Pulis
17:24 They love the club - Wenger hopeful over Ozil, Sanchez deals
17:21 Bayern Munich 3 Augsburg 0: Lewandowski double sends leaders six points clear
16:47 Wenger hails tenacious Ozil after derby delight
16:34 Lacazette and Sanchez are always dangerous - Ozil
16:14 Pochettino fumes over refereeing decisions after derby defeat
15:58 I´m happy at Juventus - Allegri rejects Italy speculation
15:53 Lamela returns from injury for Tottenham U23s
15:23 Arsenal 2 Tottenham 0: Ozil and Sanchez come up trumps for Wenger
14:20 Kimmich: Working with Guardiola was incredible
13:55 Bale thanks Coleman after Wales coach steps down
12:37 Kane & Alli fit for Spurs at Arsenal, Lacazette starts
12:17 Sydney leapfrog slapstick Jets at A-League summit
11:36 Christensen guides the way for Loftus-Cheek & Abraham at Chelsea
11:15 Mertens: Sarri´s tactics give Napoli 12 men
10:47 Aubameyang back in Dortmund fold pre-Spurs
06:07 Bosz laments ´ridiculous´ goals
04:28 Madrid have best kids stockpiled – Simeone
03:44 Guardiola backs Stones to get even better
03:09 Ibrahimovic will start with bench role, says Mourinho
02:36 Injections to play a friendly – Mourinho slams England over Jones handling
01:08 Championship Review: Sheffield United go top
00:35 Schurrle: Dortmund couldn´t deal with Stuttgart counter-attacks

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 12 +33 34
2 Manchester United 12 +21 26
3 Chelsea 12 +13 25
4 Tottenham Hotspur 12 +11 23
5 Liverpool 12 +7 22
6 Arsenal 12 +6 22
7 Burnley 12 +3 22
8 Watford 12 -2 18
9 Brighton & Hov… 11 +0 15
10 Huddersfield Town 12 -9 15
11 Newcastle United 12 -3 14
12 Leicester City 12 -2 13
13 AFC Bournemouth 12 -3 13
14 Southampton 12 -5 13
15 Stoke City 11 -9 12
16 Everton 12 -12 12
17 West Bromwich … 12 -9 10
18 West Ham United 12 -14 9
19 Swansea City 12 -8 8
20 Crystal Palace 12 -18 5

Facebook