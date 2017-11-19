We will see what happens in the future - Silva non-committal on Everton rumours

Marco Silva was non-committal on his Watford future after the 2-0 beating of West Ham on Sunday, although he felt the victory showed his players had not been distracted by speculation.

The former Hull City manager has only been at Vicarage Road since May, but he is already a reported target for Everton as they hunt a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Silva once again would not be dragged into a discussion as to whether he is the frame for the Everton post, though, maintaining that his focus is on preparing his team for Saturday's trip to Newcastle United.

"How we've worked in the last week is how we've worked since I came into the club," he told Sky Sports.

"We had a fantastic week, the players worked really hard and we deserved the result. We got an important result for us."

He continued: "My players, because they work with me every day, they know my commitment and how I work.

"Some things you can't control. In football, whatever can happen can happen when the team performs well and sometimes when the team does not perform as well.

"I know what is in my hands and that is to plan the session [on Monday]. We will see what happens in the future."

Heurelho Gomes was outstanding in the Watford goal and he is similarly determined to ensure that his team-mates do not become distracted by rumours surrounding the manager.

"Our focus is to keep working," he said. "[Silva's future] is a matter for the club to decide.

"I believe we are working hard during the work and we continue to focus on this. Rumours are rumours."

On ending a three-match winless run, Gomes added: "[The win] is what we needed. The way we're playing unfortunately wasn't getting the points that we needed, but this is the way and we don't need to change anything.

"We just needed to try to avoid the mistakes that we did in the last few games."