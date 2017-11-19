Silva not surprised by Chelsea, Spurs interest in Richarlison

Watford coach Marco Silva is not surprised that Brazilian star Richarlison is attracting admiring glances from bigger clubs amid rumours of Chelsea and Tottenham taking an interest in him.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a seamless transition to life in the Premier League since Watford paid a reported £13million to Fluminense for him.

Many feared that the talented youngster would either need a long time to settle or struggle with the league's physicality, but he has hushed his doubters quickly.

Richarlison has four goals in 11 Premier League appearances and has generally impressed with his trickery and pace on the left flank.

Recent reports have claimed that Chelsea and Tottenham are both keen on acquiring him, and Silva is not remotely shocked.

"It's not really a surprise," Silva told reporters ahead of Sunday's clash with West Ham.

"He's had a fantastic impact at our club and on the Premier League. It's a normal situation that everyone's starting to talk about him, but most important is that he keeps going, to improve.

"He's a player with a lot of quality so it's normal if everybody starts to pay attention to him.

"He's a different type to the normal Brazilian player; for what we wanted for our team he's the player with the [right] skills.

"We are talking about a fantastic talent, a very, very good player. I'm sure in the future he'll achieve everything he can."