Pastore not considering PSG exit to help World Cup chances

Javier Pastore is not contemplating leaving Paris Saint-Germain in January despite acknowledging that he needs to play more regularly if he is to get into Argentina's World Cup squad.

The playmaker joined PSG from Palermo ahead of the 2011-12 Ligue 1 season and was one of the first big signings of the club's Qatari revolution.

He was a success in his first four years in Paris, but injuries, inconsistency and competition for places have hampered his progress since 2015.

This term Pastore has featured in seven of PSG's 13 Ligue 1 games, earning his fourth start in Saturday's 4-1 win over Nantes, setting up Edinson Cavani for their first goal and scoring the third.

The 28-year-old knows that he probably needs to be featuring more regularly if he is to be included in Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina squad for the World Cup, though he is confident that a move away from the Parc des Princes in January is not necessary.

"I think it's normal that I player wants to play all the time, but it's the coach's decision," he told reporters.

"If I can play as I did [against Nantes] then I'll be fine. I also need to try not to have any more injuries.

"I want to go to the World Cup, but if the boss sees I'm not playing then it'll be difficult for him to pick me.

"But I'm not thinking about a transfer. I want to give my best for the club."

Sevilla had been linked as a potential loan destination were he to leave Paris, though Pastore suspects he will end up elsewhere if he does head for the PSG exit.

"It's more likely that I'll go to Italy," he said.