Marcelo unaware of Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real Madrid

Real Madrid veteran Marcelo said he is unaware of a reported falling out between captain Sergio Ramos and the club's all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Talk of a Ramos-Ronaldo rift has emerged following a reported difference of opinion at the Spanish and European champions.

Ramos disagreed with Ronaldo's belief that Madrid have a weaker squad this season following the departures of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Pepe.

Marcelo was asked about the reported feud and speculation linking four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo with a move away from Madrid and the Brazilian full-back told reporters: "I don't know anything about whether or not Cristiano is unhappy.

"I don't know if there has been something with Ramos either.

"I just want to play football, I don't know if they've been fighting."