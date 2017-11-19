Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos suffered a broken nose in Saturday's derby draw with Atletico Madrid, the club have confirmed.
Ramos was substituted at the interval at the Wanda Metropolitano, having suffered the injury in a clash with Lucas Hernandez late in the first half - the Spain international's nose pouring with blood.
Coach Zinedine Zidane had suggested after the game that it was a fracture and Madrid have now confirmed the extent of the injury in a short statement following medical tests.
Madrid have released no details of Ramos' expected lay-off, Zidane similarly having been unsure of a timescale for his return.
Sergio Ramos medical report.#RealMadridhttps://t.co/UNc9Gw0jpJ— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) November 19, 2017
The European champions are now 10 points off the pace of rivals and LaLiga leaders Barcelona, remaining in third place.
|Coleman confirmed as Sunderland boss
|I was just injured - Belgium´s Nainggolan blasts ´stupid´ claims of feigned ailment
|Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Losing streak snapped to ease pressure on Christiansen
|Hughes backs Giggs for Wales job
|Madrid confirm Ramos´ broken nose after derby clash
|Kane wants to retire with Tottenham
|Mourinho: Man United lacked balance with attacking line-up
|Pastore not considering PSG exit to help World Cup chances
|Wenger, Ozil & Sanchez uncertainty affecting Arsenal, says Seaman
|Silva not surprised by Chelsea, Spurs interest in Richarlison
|Ancelotti, Conte, Allegri on shortlist to replace Ventura
|Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Visitors claim first A-League win of season
|Marcelo unaware of Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real Madrid
|Neymar will take PSG´s next penalty - Cavani
|Ranieri would consider coaching Italy
|Postecoglou set for decision on Socceroos future
|Championship Review: Millwall deny sloppy Sunderland, Wolves back on top
|Simeone rallies around under-fire Griezmann
|It´s a growth process - Montella optimistic despite Napoli loss
|Spalletti happy at Inter, tips Ancelotti for Italy job
|Sarri defends sacked Ventura over Insigne´s Italy snub
|Los Blank-os! Misfiring Real Madrid break new ground under Zidane
|Zidane upbeat despite derby stalemate
|Zidane unsure on Ramos absence with suspected broken nose
|Mind the gap! Real Madrid must make history to retain LaLiga title
|Napoli 2 AC Milan 1: Insigne stars after Italy snub as leaders move four points clear
|Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 0: Defences dominate in historic derby
|Pjaca scores winner for Juventus Primavera on return from injury
|Lions don´t recover like humans! - Ibrahimovic and Pogba thrilled to be back
|Pogba was different class - Mourinho praises midfielder after impressive comeback
|Competition is good – PSG boss Emery explains benching Mbappe
|Klopp apologises after Moreno misses birth of child
|Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1: Pogba shines as Ibrahimovic makes his return
|Hodgson accuses Niasse of diving to win Everton penalty
|Roma 2 Lazio 1: Nainggolan stunner proves decisive
|´Why not?´ - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch City
|Bournemouth hat-trick hero Wilson: I need to be selfish
|Valverde admits scoreline in Leganes win was ´excessive´
|Pulis leaves uncertain future to West Brom board
|Results not far away for struggling Swansea, claims Clement
|Heynckes proud of 500 Bundesliga wins as Bayern go six points clear
|Al-Hilal 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Rafael earns valuable first-leg draw
|Stones could be set for six-week spell on sidelines
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Nantes 1: Cavani double puts hosts six clear
|Guardiola delighted to maintain rhythm after international break
|Woeful Sunderland set new record ahead of expected Coleman appointment
|Suarez unmoved despite ending Barca drought
|Leganes 0 Barcelona 3: Scruffy Suarez double ends goal drought
|Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2: Niasse equaliser boosts Unsworth´s case
|Heynckes reaches record 500th Bundesliga win
|Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Hat-trick hero Wilson stars for 10-man Cherries
|Burnley 2 Swansea City 0: Old boy Cork stars as Dyche´s men win again
|Liverpool 3 Southampton 0: Record-breaking Salah blows Saints away
|Leicester City 0 Manchester City 2: Jesus & De Bruyne on target as Guardiola´s title tilt continues
|West Brom 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard leads rampant champions in piling pressure on Pulis
|They love the club - Wenger hopeful over Ozil, Sanchez deals
|Bayern Munich 3 Augsburg 0: Lewandowski double sends leaders six points clear
|Wenger hails tenacious Ozil after derby delight
|Lacazette and Sanchez are always dangerous - Ozil
|Pochettino fumes over refereeing decisions after derby defeat
|I´m happy at Juventus - Allegri rejects Italy speculation
|Lamela returns from injury for Tottenham U23s
|Arsenal 2 Tottenham 0: Ozil and Sanchez come up trumps for Wenger
|Kimmich: Working with Guardiola was incredible
|Bale thanks Coleman after Wales coach steps down
|Kane & Alli fit for Spurs at Arsenal, Lacazette starts
|Sydney leapfrog slapstick Jets at A-League summit
|Christensen guides the way for Loftus-Cheek & Abraham at Chelsea
|Mertens: Sarri´s tactics give Napoli 12 men
|Aubameyang back in Dortmund fold pre-Spurs
|Bosz laments ´ridiculous´ goals
|Madrid have best kids stockpiled – Simeone
|Guardiola backs Stones to get even better
|Ibrahimovic will start with bench role, says Mourinho
|Injections to play a friendly – Mourinho slams England over Jones handling
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go top
|Schurrle: Dortmund couldn´t deal with Stuttgart counter-attacks
|Conte laments Italy World Cup failure
|Amiens 1 Monaco 1: Jovetic rescues point but champions give PSG boost
|Stuttgart 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Bosz pressure builds after more Burki mishaps
|Sunderland target Coleman steps down as Wales manager
|Conte´s wife tells him to grow a beard – Conte grows a beard
|Simeone rules out Everton job, promising ´a couple of years at least´ at Atletico
|Pique to miss Barcelona´s Leganes trip over personal matter
|UEFA closes Roma ´monkey chanting´ case
|Don´t worry about Messi renewal, Valverde tells Barcelona fans
|´Griezmann? We´ll see´ – Valverde won´t rule out Barcelona pursuit of Atletico star
|Unsworth surprised to see Allardyce snub Everton
|Mourinho has ´immense respect´ for Benitez
|Howe backs Defoe to make World Cup squad
|Everton speculation out of my control - Silva focusing on Hornets
|Conte concerned by Manchester City´s breakaway lead
|Man City results ´perfect´, but Guardiola demands improvement
|David Luiz back in Chelsea squad, Conte confirms
|Recovered Klopp offers Liverpool fitness update
|Guardiola confident Aguero in ´perfect´ condition despite hospital trip
|Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Rojo back for Manchester United
|Heynckes compiling list of potential successors
|Modric & Carvajal fit for Madrid derby
|Bayern begin talks over Wagner deal
|Pulis angered as Chadli sidelined for ´foreseeable future´
|Neymar to join Ronaldo at Real Madrid? Zidane speaks out on PSG star
|Guardiola & Sane complete Man City award double
|Brave Chapecoense secure top-flight status
|Tottenham have overtaken Arsenal as north London´s best - Sherwood
|Brisbane Roar 3 Melbourne City 1: Papadopoulos at the double as hosts finally win
|Seaman: Wenger must start Lacazette against Tottenham
|I am more than just a goal machine - Ronaldo ignores Real Madrid criticism
|Skriniar not interested in Barcelona speculation
|France need Benzema, says Aulas
|Van Dijk could leave Southampton in January
|Sanchez snubbed Barcelona switch - Osorio
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Simeone and Zidane face dangerous, defining Derbi
|Aubameyang baffled by Dortmund suspension
|Pochettino lauds Wenger longevity as he eyes 20 years at Spurs
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid don´t fear PSG
|Zenit´s Mancini not thinking about Italy job
|Wenger advises Pochettino to fight the ´fear´ of winning trophies