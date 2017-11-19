Kane wants to retire with Tottenham

Harry Kane says he intends to spend his entire club career at Tottenham, despite reported interest from European champions Real Madrid.

Spurs beat Madrid in the Champions League last month to move to the top of their group, but the Spanish giants have consistently been linked with a move for the star England forward who has netted 17 goals for club and country this term.

However, Kane is focused solely on Tottenham as he sees no reason why he should ever need to leave the London club.

"My goal is to play my entire career only for Tottenham," the 24-year-old told Bild.

"We have a fantastic team, a great coach, a professional training centre and we're getting a new stadium. At the moment, everything suits me here and I'm happy."

Kane has won the Premier League's Golden Boot in each of the last two seasons, leading to Madrid's reported interest.

Luka Modric and Gareth Bale have swapped Spurs for the Santiago Bernabeu in recent years.