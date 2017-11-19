It´s a growth process - Montella optimistic despite Napoli loss

Vincenzo Montella claimed the most difficult part of the season is behind AC Milan after his side were beaten 2-1 at leaders Napoli in Serie A on Saturday.
Milan rarely threatened to cause an upset at the Stadio San Paolo, suffering a sixth Serie A defeat of the campaign after Lorenzo Insigne and Piotr Zielinski scored either side of half-time to set up the victory, although Alessio Romagnoli scored a memorable injury-time consolation.
Montella's side had won their two previous away league games to ease the pressure on the coach, but again came up short when faced with one of Serie A's elite sides.
Regardless of Milan looking a long way way off challenging for their target of Champions League qualification, despite huge levels of spending in the transfer market, Montella is determined to remain upbeat.
"I thank the club for giving me this support and confidence," Montella said. "I struggle to look at the table, but from now on we'll have a simpler fixture list and hopefully this type of performance will see us in good stead.
"Our last two defeats were against Juventus and Napoli, so of course they are ahead of us, but despite the results, we were in the games. We showed character, we are growing and it's a growth process.
"As I said, I am proud of the performances against Napoli, Juve, Roma and Inter [four defeats from four], because to get to their level we need patience.
"We play every three days, so there is not much time to train. We need results straight away and there is work to be done. We must be more clinical in the final third and have the goalmouth in our minds."
0 - AC Milan are only the second team to have had no touches in the opposition box in the first half of a Serie A game this season (after Benevento, who did so against Napoli and Juventus). Fear. #NapoliMilan pic.twitter.com/NRVQkvYici— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 18, 2017
But Montella, who lost key attacker Suso to injury shortly before the interval, accepted it is frustrating to see Milan fall short by small margins in matches against their Serie A rivals.
"We weren't incisive enough in the final third, but we caused Napoli a lot of problems," Montella said. "I am happy with the performance, the same amount as the anger I feel at losing when playing so well.
"I praise the performance, as we showed great character and our passing moves were improving too. When you lose badly, it's upsetting, and when you lose and deserved more, then that's upsetting too.
"Napoli have so much quality in attack and so many options to combine that if you get pinned back, you do risk conceding a goal. I preferred to attack them, as five in defence would have been too negative. I took a gamble. We also lost Suso before half-time and that forced more changes.
"I am truly optimistic, I don't know why. I feel we have already overcome the worst period of our season - and I see those in front going at a pace they cannot possibly maintain.”
|Los Blank-os! Misfiring Real Madrid break new ground under Zidane
|Zidane upbeat despite derby stalemate
|Zidane unsure on Ramos absence with suspected broken nose
|Mind the gap! Real Madrid must make history to retain LaLiga title
|Napoli 2 AC Milan 1: Insigne stars after Italy snub as leaders move four points clear
|Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 0: Defences dominate in historic derby
|Pjaca scores winner for Juventus Primavera on return from injury
|Lions don´t recover like humans! - Ibrahimovic and Pogba thrilled to be back
|Pogba was different class - Mourinho praises midfielder after impressive comeback
|Competition is good – PSG boss Emery explains benching Mbappe
|Klopp apologises after Moreno misses birth of child
|Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1: Pogba shines as Ibrahimovic makes his return
|Hodgson accuses Niasse of diving to win Everton penalty
|Roma 2 Lazio 1: Nainggolan stunner proves decisive
|´Why not?´ - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch City
|Bournemouth hat-trick hero Wilson: I need to be selfish
|Valverde admits scoreline in Leganes win was ´excessive´
|Pulis leaves uncertain future to West Brom board
|Results not far away for struggling Swansea, claims Clement
|Heynckes proud of 500 Bundesliga wins as Bayern go six points clear
|Al-Hilal 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Rafael earns valuable first-leg draw
|Stones could be set for six-week spell on sidelines
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Nantes 1: Cavani double puts hosts six clear
|Guardiola delighted to maintain rhythm after international break
|Woeful Sunderland set new record ahead of expected Coleman appointment
|Suarez unmoved despite ending Barca drought
|Leganes 0 Barcelona 3: Scruffy Suarez double ends goal drought
|Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2: Niasse equaliser boosts Unsworth´s case
|Heynckes reaches record 500th Bundesliga win
|Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Hat-trick hero Wilson stars for 10-man Cherries
|Burnley 2 Swansea City 0: Old boy Cork stars as Dyche´s men win again
|Liverpool 3 Southampton 0: Record-breaking Salah blows Saints away
|Leicester City 0 Manchester City 2: Jesus & De Bruyne on target as Guardiola´s title tilt continues
|West Brom 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard leads rampant champions in piling pressure on Pulis
|They love the club - Wenger hopeful over Ozil, Sanchez deals
|Bayern Munich 3 Augsburg 0: Lewandowski double sends leaders six points clear
|Wenger hails tenacious Ozil after derby delight
|Lacazette and Sanchez are always dangerous - Ozil
|Pochettino fumes over refereeing decisions after derby defeat
|I´m happy at Juventus - Allegri rejects Italy speculation
|Lamela returns from injury for Tottenham U23s
|Arsenal 2 Tottenham 0: Ozil and Sanchez come up trumps for Wenger
|Kimmich: Working with Guardiola was incredible
|Bale thanks Coleman after Wales coach steps down
|Kane & Alli fit for Spurs at Arsenal, Lacazette starts
|Sydney leapfrog slapstick Jets at A-League summit
|Christensen guides the way for Loftus-Cheek & Abraham at Chelsea
|Mertens: Sarri´s tactics give Napoli 12 men
|Aubameyang back in Dortmund fold pre-Spurs
|Bosz laments ´ridiculous´ goals
|Madrid have best kids stockpiled – Simeone
|Guardiola backs Stones to get even better
|Ibrahimovic will start with bench role, says Mourinho
|Injections to play a friendly – Mourinho slams England over Jones handling
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go top
|Schurrle: Dortmund couldn´t deal with Stuttgart counter-attacks
|Conte laments Italy World Cup failure
|Amiens 1 Monaco 1: Jovetic rescues point but champions give PSG boost
|Stuttgart 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Bosz pressure builds after more Burki mishaps
|Sunderland target Coleman steps down as Wales manager
|Conte´s wife tells him to grow a beard – Conte grows a beard
|Simeone rules out Everton job, promising ´a couple of years at least´ at Atletico
|Pique to miss Barcelona´s Leganes trip over personal matter
|UEFA closes Roma ´monkey chanting´ case
|Don´t worry about Messi renewal, Valverde tells Barcelona fans
|´Griezmann? We´ll see´ – Valverde won´t rule out Barcelona pursuit of Atletico star
|Unsworth surprised to see Allardyce snub Everton
|Mourinho has ´immense respect´ for Benitez
|Howe backs Defoe to make World Cup squad
|Everton speculation out of my control - Silva focusing on Hornets
|Conte concerned by Manchester City´s breakaway lead
|Man City results ´perfect´, but Guardiola demands improvement
|David Luiz back in Chelsea squad, Conte confirms
|Recovered Klopp offers Liverpool fitness update
|Guardiola confident Aguero in ´perfect´ condition despite hospital trip
|Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Rojo back for Manchester United
|Heynckes compiling list of potential successors
|Modric & Carvajal fit for Madrid derby
|Bayern begin talks over Wagner deal
|Pulis angered as Chadli sidelined for ´foreseeable future´
|Neymar to join Ronaldo at Real Madrid? Zidane speaks out on PSG star
|Guardiola & Sane complete Man City award double
|Brave Chapecoense secure top-flight status
|Tottenham have overtaken Arsenal as north London´s best - Sherwood
|Brisbane Roar 3 Melbourne City 1: Papadopoulos at the double as hosts finally win
|Seaman: Wenger must start Lacazette against Tottenham
|I am more than just a goal machine - Ronaldo ignores Real Madrid criticism
|Skriniar not interested in Barcelona speculation
|France need Benzema, says Aulas
|Van Dijk could leave Southampton in January
|Sanchez snubbed Barcelona switch - Osorio
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Simeone and Zidane face dangerous, defining Derbi
|Aubameyang baffled by Dortmund suspension
|Pochettino lauds Wenger longevity as he eyes 20 years at Spurs
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid don´t fear PSG
|Zenit´s Mancini not thinking about Italy job
|Wenger advises Pochettino to fight the ´fear´ of winning trophies