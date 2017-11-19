City style suits me and thrills neutrals, says De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne feels his sensational form this this season is due to Manchester City's improved style of play, a change that he believes makes his side popular with the neutrals.
City have stormed to the top of the Premier League table, where they hold an eight-point lead over Manchester United, and remain unbeaten in all competitions this term.
De Bruyne has been a star turn in a side that has flourished under Pep Guardiola, having finished the Catalan's first season in charge without a trophy.
The attacking midfielder scored his third league goal of the season with a spectacular effort in Saturday's 2-0 victory at Leicester City.
And the attacking midfielder puts his sublime form down to the free-flowing brand of football employed by Guardiola.
"It's not about me," he told reporters after the Leicester game. "It's about how the team plays and the way that the team is playing makes it easier for me.
"Obviously I think it is a type of football that is good for me as a player individually, but I think also - the way that the team is playing - it just makes it easier for everybody.
"Everybody knows what they need to do and everybody has their own quality."
And it is this exciting football that led to De Bruyne being applauded off the pitch at the King Power Stadium - something he again attributes to the team's play.
"It feels nice; sometimes it's a strange feeling but it's nice to be appreciated," he said.
WALLOP! pic.twitter.com/wj02B1B6Dq— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 18, 2017
"It would not only be me - it's just the way we are playing that people appreciate, the style of playing. Obviously everyone has their own style but, from a neutral point of view, everyone likes to see the way that we are playing."
De Bruyne also spoke of the importance City's advantage at the top of the table will give them in the title race as they are not relying on others to slip up.
"It's nice to have a three-game advantage [in terms of points]," he added. "I want to be in that position but I think the main thing now is that we are looking at ourselves and we don't need to look - like other years - at other people.
"By maintaining the focus on ourselves we will be busier winning our games and not worrying about what's happening with the rest. We are going to put pressure on the rest.
"For the moment we are coping with it really well."
|City style suits me and thrills neutrals, says De Bruyne
|Guardiola ready to risk Kompany for Man City after Stones´ injury
|Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
|In-form Chelsea have regained hunger - Conte
|Inter 2 Atalanta 0: Icardi brace sends Spalletti´s side second
|Giampaolo promises more from ´extraordinary´ Sampdoria
|Record-breaking Valencia tee up blockbuster Barcelona clash
|Poor West Ham performance at Watford was to be expected - Moyes
|We will see what happens in the future - Silva non-committal on Everton rumours
|Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
|Football needs to do more to combat racism - Boateng
|Watford 2 West Ham 0: Misery for Moyes on Hammers bow
|Unlucky 13: Benevento suffer record-breaking defeat
|Juventus lost composure amid Sampdoria onslaught - Allegri
|Sampdoria 3 Juventus 2: Champions slip further off the pace after thriller
|Coleman confirmed as Sunderland boss
|I was just injured - Belgium´s Nainggolan blasts ´stupid´ claims of feigned ailment
|Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Losing streak snapped to ease pressure on Christiansen
|Hughes backs Giggs for Wales job
|Madrid confirm Ramos´ broken nose after derby clash
|Kane wants to retire with Tottenham
|Mourinho: Man United lacked balance with attacking line-up
|Pastore not considering PSG exit to help World Cup chances
|Wenger, Ozil & Sanchez uncertainty affecting Arsenal, says Seaman
|Silva not surprised by Chelsea, Spurs interest in Richarlison
|Ancelotti, Conte, Allegri on shortlist to replace Ventura
|Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Visitors claim first A-League win of season
|Marcelo unaware of Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real Madrid
|Neymar will take PSG´s next penalty - Cavani
|Ranieri would consider coaching Italy
|Postecoglou set for decision on Socceroos future
|Championship Review: Millwall deny sloppy Sunderland, Wolves back on top
|Simeone rallies around under-fire Griezmann
|It´s a growth process - Montella optimistic despite Napoli loss
|Spalletti happy at Inter, tips Ancelotti for Italy job
|Sarri defends sacked Ventura over Insigne´s Italy snub
|Los Blank-os! Misfiring Real Madrid break new ground under Zidane
|Zidane upbeat despite derby stalemate
|Zidane unsure on Ramos absence with suspected broken nose
|Mind the gap! Real Madrid must make history to retain LaLiga title
|Napoli 2 AC Milan 1: Insigne stars after Italy snub as leaders move four points clear
|Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 0: Defences dominate in historic derby
|Pjaca scores winner for Juventus Primavera on return from injury
|Lions don´t recover like humans! - Ibrahimovic and Pogba thrilled to be back
|Pogba was different class - Mourinho praises midfielder after impressive comeback
|Competition is good – PSG boss Emery explains benching Mbappe
|Klopp apologises after Moreno misses birth of child
|Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1: Pogba shines as Ibrahimovic makes his return
|Hodgson accuses Niasse of diving to win Everton penalty
|Roma 2 Lazio 1: Nainggolan stunner proves decisive
|´Why not?´ - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch City
|Bournemouth hat-trick hero Wilson: I need to be selfish
|Valverde admits scoreline in Leganes win was ´excessive´
|Pulis leaves uncertain future to West Brom board
|Results not far away for struggling Swansea, claims Clement
|Heynckes proud of 500 Bundesliga wins as Bayern go six points clear
|Al-Hilal 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Rafael earns valuable first-leg draw
|Stones could be set for six-week spell on sidelines
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Nantes 1: Cavani double puts hosts six clear
|Guardiola delighted to maintain rhythm after international break
|Woeful Sunderland set new record ahead of expected Coleman appointment
|Suarez unmoved despite ending Barca drought
|Leganes 0 Barcelona 3: Scruffy Suarez double ends goal drought
|Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2: Niasse equaliser boosts Unsworth´s case
|Heynckes reaches record 500th Bundesliga win
|Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Hat-trick hero Wilson stars for 10-man Cherries
|Burnley 2 Swansea City 0: Old boy Cork stars as Dyche´s men win again
|Liverpool 3 Southampton 0: Record-breaking Salah blows Saints away
|Leicester City 0 Manchester City 2: Jesus & De Bruyne on target as Guardiola´s title tilt continues
|West Brom 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard leads rampant champions in piling pressure on Pulis
|They love the club - Wenger hopeful over Ozil, Sanchez deals
|Bayern Munich 3 Augsburg 0: Lewandowski double sends leaders six points clear
|Wenger hails tenacious Ozil after derby delight
|Lacazette and Sanchez are always dangerous - Ozil
|Pochettino fumes over refereeing decisions after derby defeat
|I´m happy at Juventus - Allegri rejects Italy speculation
|Lamela returns from injury for Tottenham U23s
|Arsenal 2 Tottenham 0: Ozil and Sanchez come up trumps for Wenger
|Kimmich: Working with Guardiola was incredible
|Bale thanks Coleman after Wales coach steps down
|Kane & Alli fit for Spurs at Arsenal, Lacazette starts
|Sydney leapfrog slapstick Jets at A-League summit
|Christensen guides the way for Loftus-Cheek & Abraham at Chelsea
|Mertens: Sarri´s tactics give Napoli 12 men
|Aubameyang back in Dortmund fold pre-Spurs
|Bosz laments ´ridiculous´ goals
|Madrid have best kids stockpiled – Simeone
|Guardiola backs Stones to get even better
|Ibrahimovic will start with bench role, says Mourinho
|Injections to play a friendly – Mourinho slams England over Jones handling
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go top
|Schurrle: Dortmund couldn´t deal with Stuttgart counter-attacks