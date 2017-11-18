Zidane unsure on Ramos absence with suspected broken nose

Zinedine Zidane does not know how long Sergio Ramos will be on the sidelines for after the Real Madrid captain suffered a suspected broken nose in the 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

The Madrid skipper sustained the injury as he attempted to score with a diving header just before the break. Atletico's Lucas Hernandez stretched to meet the ball, but was a fraction too late and connected firmly with Ramos' face instead.

The 31-year-old immediately appeared to be in trouble with blood streaming from his nose and was duly substituted at the interval.

He watched a frustrating second half from the sidelines as his team-mates struggled to break down a stubborn Atletico defence.

Speaking afterwards Zidane said: "It is a fracture, for Sergio. I believe it's broken. I don't know how long he'll be out for."

Emilio Butragueno, Madrid's public relations director, told beIN Sports: "Ramos is going to have tests but if he has left the game it is a bad sign.

"We have to be careful and see what the doctors tell us."

Zidane's side travel to APOEL on Tuesday in the Champions League.