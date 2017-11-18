Woeful Sunderland set new record ahead of expected Coleman appointment

Sunderland's 20-match wait for a home win in any competition has set a new record in English football history after the Championship strugglers failed to beat Millwall on Saturday.

The managerless Black Cats, who are expected to appoint Chris Coleman as Simon Grayson's successor after he resigned as Wales manager on Friday, went in front through Lewis Grabban.

But the lead - only the second time Sunderland have been ahead at home in the league in 2017 - lasted just four minutes before Northern Ireland international George Saville struck a rapid brace to turn the match around.

Full-back Adam Matthews levelled immediately after half-time to secure a point for Sunderland, but they remain bottom of the Championship and their winless run extends to 14 games in all competitions.