´Why not?´ - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch City

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has not given up hope of catching Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Belgium international Hazard scored twice in a 4-0 win away to West Brom on Saturday to improve his side's league form to four consecutive victories.
City, meanwhile, won 2-0 at Leicester to maintain a nine-point lead over Antonio Conte's men.
And, while the Chelsea boss believes it will be "very difficult" to to reel in the league leaders, his in-form playmaker pointed to last season's long winning run as evidence they can pile on the required results.
"Manchester City are winning a lot of games but we want to close the gap," Hazard said.
"You never know in the Premier League. Last year we won 13 games in a row so why not again?
"We have to be ready for that."
5 - Eden Hazard has scored five @premierleague goals against West Brom - against no side has he scored more (level with Bournemouth). Thorn.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017
Hazard's brace boosted his recent goal glut to eight in nine games for club and country having overcome his early-season injury troubles.
"Eden played very well. He has to continue in this way now that he is 100 per cent fit," Conte said at his post-match media conference.
"He is enjoying playing with us."
