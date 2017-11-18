Related

Article

They love the club - Wenger hopeful over Ozil, Sanchez deals

18 November 2017 17:24

Arsene Wenger says he is certain that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil want to remain at Arsenal, despite allowing their contracts to wind down.

Both players put starring performances in as the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 on Saturday, Sanchez scoring the second goal.

Ozil had a hand in both strikes and delivered an uncharacteristically tenacious display to earn the man-of-the-match award.

Both players have been linked with January departures from the Emirates Stadium and, although Wenger does not believe the derby win has the power to convince them to stay, he expressed hope that they could still remain with the club.

Wenger said: "The quality of the contract has to be good, I'm convinced they love the club, they love the team.

"The rest will be decided, when I don't really know.

"It [the quality of the contract] is part of it. They have to be happy.

"I believe they love the club and want to stay but other top clubs are out there, who offer good contracts as well."

Sponsored links

Saturday 18 November

20:30 Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 1: Pogba shines as Ibrahimovic makes his return
20:06 Hodgson accuses Niasse of diving to win Everton penalty
20:02 ´Why not?´ - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch City
20:02 Roma 2 Lazio 1: Nainggolan stunner proves decisive
19:51 Bournemouth hat-trick hero Wilson: I need to be selfish
19:44 Valverde admits scoreline in Leganes win was ´excessive´
19:32 Pulis leaves uncertain future to West Brom board
19:31 Results not far away for struggling Swansea, claims Clement
19:24 Heynckes proud of 500 Bundesliga wins as Bayern go six points clear
19:21 Al-Hilal 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Rafael earns valuable first-leg draw
19:12 Stones could be set for six-week spell on sidelines
18:52 Guardiola delighted to maintain rhythm after international break
18:52 Paris Saint-Germain 4 Nantes 1: Cavani double puts hosts six clear
18:38 Woeful Sunderland set new record ahead of expected Coleman appointment
18:33 Suarez unmoved despite ending Barca drought
18:08 Leganes 0 Barcelona 3: Scruffy Suarez double ends goal drought
18:03 Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2: Niasse equaliser boosts Unsworth´s case
18:00 Heynckes reaches record 500th Bundesliga win
17:58 Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Hat-trick hero Wilson stars for 10-man Cherries
17:54 Burnley 2 Swansea City 0: Old boy Cork stars as Dyche´s men win again
17:53 Liverpool 3 Southampton 0: Record-breaking Salah blows Saints away
17:51 Leicester City 0 Manchester City 2: Jesus & De Bruyne on target as Guardiola´s title tilt continues
17:50 West Brom 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard leads rampant champions in piling pressure on Pulis
17:24 They love the club - Wenger hopeful over Ozil, Sanchez deals
17:21 Bayern Munich 3 Augsburg 0: Lewandowski double sends leaders six points clear
16:47 Wenger hails tenacious Ozil after derby delight
16:34 Lacazette and Sanchez are always dangerous - Ozil
16:14 Pochettino fumes over refereeing decisions after derby defeat
15:58 I´m happy at Juventus - Allegri rejects Italy speculation
15:53 Lamela returns from injury for Tottenham U23s
15:23 Arsenal 2 Tottenham 0: Ozil and Sanchez come up trumps for Wenger
14:20 Kimmich: Working with Guardiola was incredible
13:55 Bale thanks Coleman after Wales coach steps down
12:37 Kane & Alli fit for Spurs at Arsenal, Lacazette starts
12:17 Sydney leapfrog slapstick Jets at A-League summit
11:36 Christensen guides the way for Loftus-Cheek & Abraham at Chelsea
11:15 Mertens: Sarri´s tactics give Napoli 12 men
10:47 Aubameyang back in Dortmund fold pre-Spurs
06:07 Bosz laments ´ridiculous´ goals
04:28 Madrid have best kids stockpiled – Simeone
03:44 Guardiola backs Stones to get even better
03:09 Ibrahimovic will start with bench role, says Mourinho
02:36 Injections to play a friendly – Mourinho slams England over Jones handling
01:08 Championship Review: Sheffield United go top
00:35 Schurrle: Dortmund couldn´t deal with Stuttgart counter-attacks

Friday 17 November

23:30 Conte laments Italy World Cup failure
22:55 Amiens 1 Monaco 1: Jovetic rescues point but champions give PSG boost
22:26 Stuttgart 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Bosz pressure builds after more Burki mishaps
21:50 Sunderland target Coleman steps down as Wales manager
19:54 Conte´s wife tells him to grow a beard – Conte grows a beard
19:12 Simeone rules out Everton job, promising ´a couple of years at least´ at Atletico
18:58 Pique to miss Barcelona´s Leganes trip over personal matter
18:28 UEFA closes Roma ´monkey chanting´ case
18:00 Don´t worry about Messi renewal, Valverde tells Barcelona fans
17:37 ´Griezmann? We´ll see´ – Valverde won´t rule out Barcelona pursuit of Atletico star
16:53 Unsworth surprised to see Allardyce snub Everton
16:38 Mourinho has ´immense respect´ for Benitez
16:36 Howe backs Defoe to make World Cup squad
16:21 Everton speculation out of my control - Silva focusing on Hornets
16:00 Conte concerned by Manchester City´s breakaway lead
15:57 Man City results ´perfect´, but Guardiola demands improvement
15:25 David Luiz back in Chelsea squad, Conte confirms
15:17 Recovered Klopp offers Liverpool fitness update
15:16 Guardiola confident Aguero in ´perfect´ condition despite hospital trip
14:58 Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Rojo back for Manchester United
14:47 Heynckes compiling list of potential successors
14:29 Modric & Carvajal fit for Madrid derby
14:09 Bayern begin talks over Wagner deal
14:08 Pulis angered as Chadli sidelined for ´foreseeable future´
13:56 Neymar to join Ronaldo at Real Madrid? Zidane speaks out on PSG star
13:17 Guardiola & Sane complete Man City award double
12:45 Brave Chapecoense secure top-flight status
12:32 Tottenham have overtaken Arsenal as north London´s best - Sherwood
12:18 Brisbane Roar 3 Melbourne City 1: Papadopoulos at the double as hosts finally win
12:06 Seaman: Wenger must start Lacazette against Tottenham
11:46 I am more than just a goal machine - Ronaldo ignores Real Madrid criticism
11:33 Skriniar not interested in Barcelona speculation
11:03 France need Benzema, says Aulas
09:56 Van Dijk could leave Southampton in January
09:46 Sanchez snubbed Barcelona switch - Osorio
09:00 Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Simeone and Zidane face dangerous, defining Derbi
08:33 Aubameyang baffled by Dortmund suspension
04:39 Pochettino lauds Wenger longevity as he eyes 20 years at Spurs
03:56 Ronaldo: Real Madrid don´t fear PSG
02:06 Zenit´s Mancini not thinking about Italy job
00:44 Wenger advises Pochettino to fight the ´fear´ of winning trophies

Thursday 16 November

23:08 Ronaldo: I want seven Ballons d´Or... and seven children!
22:29 Howedes ready for long-awaited Juventus debut
22:10 Bayern´s Wagner interest confirmed by Nagelsmann
21:36 Dyche ´amazed´ at persistent Everton talk
21:06 Manchester United post record first-quarter revenues
20:21 Hodgson confident Benteke will be fit for Everton clash, unsure over Loftus-Cheek
19:58 Klopp returns to Liverpool training after hospital visit
19:19 Moreno urges Coutinho to reject Barcelona switch
18:44 Hamsik refuses to be distracted by Maradona record
18:32 CAS rejects Adrien Silva´s appeal
18:19 Aubameyang dropped by Dortmund for ´disciplinary reasons´
17:34 Aguero declares himself fit to face Leicester City
17:09 If Griezmann isn´t committed, he should leave – Koke
16:23 Knee surgery to sideline PSG´s Motta
16:00 Kane the same as Lewandowski, Eboue proclaims
15:49 Let Neymar focus on football - Emery
15:32 Spurs quartet return but Alderweireld set for longer absence
14:19 Ibrahimovic eyes different role on Manchester United return
13:57 Transfer target Messi was beyond Manchester City, says Robinho
13:34 ´Ultimate defender´ Zouma one of Premier League´s best, claims Shawcross
13:19 Cantona baffled by Neymar´s PSG move
12:44 Loftus-Cheek must return to Chelsea, says Willian
12:05 Central Coast Mariners 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto snatches dramatic win
11:28 Cazorla´s fitness woes the worst injury Wenger has known
10:58 Wenger trusts Lacazette completely
10:00 Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Demolition derbies, Raul´s revenge and other memorable capital clashe
09:44 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will return in 2017
09:37 Spain and England at risk as World Cup draw pots confirmed
09:00 Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo, King of El Derbi
07:06 Gareca: World Cup spot is for the Peruvian people
05:22 World Cup: The 32 qualified teams
05:08 Peru 2 New Zealand 0 (2-0 agg): South Americans qualify for World Cup after 36-year wait
04:34 Ronaldo congratulates Corinthians on seventh Brazilian title
03:24 Van Dijk focused ahead of Liverpool clash – Pellegrino
00:01 Ravanelli: I´d bend over backwards to bring back Conte

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 12 +33 34
2 Chelsea 12 +13 25
3 Manchester United 11 +18 23
4 Tottenham Hotspur 12 +11 23
5 Liverpool 12 +7 22
6 Arsenal 12 +6 22
7 Burnley 12 +3 22
8 Brighton & Hov… 11 +0 15
9 Watford 11 -4 15
10 Huddersfield Town 12 -9 15
11 Newcastle United 11 +0 14
12 Leicester City 12 -2 13
13 AFC Bournemouth 12 -3 13
14 Southampton 12 -5 13
15 Stoke City 11 -9 12
16 Everton 12 -12 12
17 West Bromwich … 12 -9 10
18 West Ham United 11 -12 9
19 Swansea City 12 -8 8
20 Crystal Palace 12 -18 5

Facebook