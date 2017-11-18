Sydney leapfrog slapstick Jets at A-League summit

Sydney FC leapfrogged Newcastle Jets at the top of the A-League, making the most of a slapstick defensive display to win 2-1 on Saturday.
Milos Ninkovic and Bobo got the crucial goals for the hosts at the Allianz Stadium, but both owed plenty to their opponents' rearguard deficiencies.
Bobo was allowed to bundle through three Jets challenges before squaring for Ninkovic to open the scoring in the fifth minute.
A downpour before half-time sent fans scurrying for cover, save for a hardy bunch of vocal Sydney fans behind one of the goals, and it was at that end that Newcastle ramped up the farce factor.
.@OFICIALBob13 was gifted the winning goal for @SydneyFC! #ALeague #SYDvNEW— Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) November 18, 2017
@FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/pUcfZzUzIO
Bobo's tame effort trickled towards Newcastle goalkeeper Jack Duncan, but he inexplicably spilled it straight back to the Brazilian's feet and he gleefully tapped in.
Newcastle went on to score the game's best goal, Dimitri Petratos skimming an effort home from 30 yards, but they were unable to find another and surrendered top spot.
The match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix was postponed in order to give the pitch at Spotless Stadium time to recover after being converted for summer conditions.
