Pjaca scores winner for Juventus Primavera on return from injury

Marko Pjaca scored for the Juventus Primavera side on Saturday as he made his return to action following eight months out through injury.

The 22-year-old sustained cruciate ligament damage during Croatia's 3-0 friendly defeat to Estonia in March and was forced to undergo surgery.

Pjaca, who recently resumed training, started the youth team's away clash with AC Milan and scored a fine free-kick to seal a 1-0 victory.

The winger, who managed 55 minutes, has now set his sights on returning for the first team as soon as possible.

"It was a very important test for me," he told Juve's official website. "I wanted to see how I felt in a return and it was good. I'm happy with the goal, and especially I'm happy to be back.

"My fitness grows, training session after training session. I'm going to continue to work to return to my best."

Pjaca joined Juve from Dinamo Zagreb for €23million last July, the Bianconeri winning the domestic double and reaching the Champions League final in his first season in Italy.