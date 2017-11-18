Mind the gap! Real Madrid must make history to retain LaLiga title

Real Madrid will have to create history if they are to retain their LaLiga crown this season after the reigning champions slipped 10 points behind runaway leaders Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane's side drew 0-0 against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, the first scoreless derby between the rivals in the league since May 2005.

The result, coupled with Barcelona's comfortable 3-0 win over Leganes earlier on Saturday, means third-placed Madrid now face clawing back a double-digit deficit in the race for the title.

However, no side in the competition's long history has ever made up a such a gap to lift the trophy, suggesting both Madrid and their city rivals Atletico, who are level with their neighbours on 24 points but sit fourth in the table on goal difference, are already out of the running.

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona hold a seven-point cushion over second-placed Valencia, who travel to Espanyol to play their game in hand on Sunday.