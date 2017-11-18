Related

Los Blank-os! Misfiring Real Madrid break new ground under Zidane

18 November 2017 23:59

Real Madrid were held scoreless in a LaLiga away game for the first time under Zinedine Zidane as their attacking concerns resurfaced in Saturday's 0-0 draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The visitors struggled to create chances in battling to a second blank of the season and first on the road in 35 top-flight matches.

Zidane will be particularly concerned by the form of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, the pair having now scored just twice between them from a combined 16 league appearances this term.

In addition to leaving the champions 10 points shy of Barcelona – a gap never previously overcome by any team in a LaLiga title race - the stalemate means Los Blancos have scored 11 fewer goals than Ernesto Valverde's men over the opening 12 fixtures.


Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 12 +29 34
2 Valencia 11 +19 27
3 Real Madrid 12 +13 24
4 Atlético Madrid 12 +10 24
5 Sevilla 12 +2 22

