Kimmich: Working with Guardiola was incredible

Bayern Munich full-back Joshua Kimmich says it was "an incredible experience" to play under Pep Guardiola.
The Catalan coach spent three seasons at the Allianz Arena, winning three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup before leaving for Manchester City last year.
The former Barcelona boss endured a difficult first term in England but his City side are flying in 2017-18, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and having secured a last-16 spot in the Champions League, without losing a game.
Kimmich says Guardiola's attention to detail when preparing his teams is remarkable and claims the 46-year-old would make predictions about formations that always came true.
"It was an incredible experience," he told Bild. "He is also very detail-orientated, very creative and puts big demands on his players. What he knew about the opposition and the way he practiced formations was impressive. My team-mates were always exactly where Pep Guardiola had prophesised."
Kimmich was linked with a move to City last season as he struggled to keep a regular place in the Bayern starting line-up under Carlo Ancelotti, but the Germany international has no interest in leaving the club for now.
"Since my Bayern contract runs until 2020, I don't have to worry," he said. "When it comes to changing clubs, there are always two scenarios: either the club wouldn't want me anymore, or I'd want to try something new and gain a new experience.
"But, as I said, that's not currently an issue for me."
Ancelotti was sacked in September following a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, with Jupp Heynckes appointed as his replacement until the end of the season, and Bayern have enjoyed a resurgence in form since their old coach's return that has taken them back to the top of the Bundesliga.
Kimmich believes Heynckes has helped to restore confidence to the dressing room after a difficult spell.
"Coach sackings are never a good endorsement of a team," said the 22-year-old. "But I'm also honest enough to say that the new coaching team are good for us, and definitely gave us a new impetus.
"A young player like me wants to take as much from Jupp Heynckes' great experience as possible.
"We've taken a big step forward in recent weeks under Jupp Heynckes. Self-confidence has also become much better after the last few games."
