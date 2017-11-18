Heynckes proud of 500 Bundesliga wins as Bayern go six points clear

Jupp Heynckes admitted he was proud to become the first person to reach 500 wins in the Bundesliga after Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-0 victory over Augsburg.
Two goals from Robert Lewandowski and a strike from Arturo Vidal were enough for the home side at the Allianz Arena and sent them six points clear at the top of the table, after RB Leipzig drew with Bayer Leverkusen.
The result took Heynckes to 500 wins from 1016 matches as a player and a head coach and, although he was not aware of the milestone until full-time, he was nonetheless pleased with the achievement.
"I can't say it means nothing to me, that would be wrong," he said. "It's a great number, but I was focused on the game and the opponent. You don't think about having an anniversary like this or winning so many games.
"We found it difficult to get into the game because the opponents played in a very structured way, so if we hadn't been top-notch and very attentive, we would not have won.
"After 25 minutes, we came up with a better performance."
500 - Jupp #Heynckes celebrates his 500th win in the #Bundesliga (174 wins as a player & 326 wins as a manager) - more BL wins than any other! Unique. @FCBayernEN @FCBayernUS #FCBFCA pic.twitter.com/fHSC0bZheO— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 18, 2017
Vidal broke the deadlock in the 31st minute and set up Lewandowski's first goal to ensure Bayern had control of proceedings before half-time.
Heynckes is delighted the Chilean has responded well to some stern words concerning his early season form.
"I am satisfied with him today, as well as with all the players," Heynckes said. "I know Arturo very well, we worked together at Leverkusen for two years, I know what he can do.
"When I arrived here I was not happy with his performance at the time, so I told him that very clearly and he has been working very intensively for two weeks and doing a great job."
|Hodgson accuses Niasse of diving to win Everton penalty
|´Why not?´ - Hazard believes Chelsea can catch City
|Roma 2 Lazio 1: Nainggolan stunner proves decisive
|Bournemouth hat-trick hero Wilson: I need to be selfish
|Valverde admits scoreline in Leganes win was ´excessive´
|Pulis leaves uncertain future to West Brom board
|Results not far away for struggling Swansea, claims Clement
|Heynckes proud of 500 Bundesliga wins as Bayern go six points clear
|Al-Hilal 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 1: Rafael earns valuable first-leg draw
|Stones could be set for six-week spell on sidelines
|Paris Saint-Germain 4 Nantes 1: Cavani double puts hosts six clear
|Guardiola delighted to maintain rhythm after international break
|Woeful Sunderland set new record ahead of expected Coleman appointment
|Suarez unmoved despite ending Barca drought
|Leganes 0 Barcelona 3: Scruffy Suarez double ends goal drought
|Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2: Niasse equaliser boosts Unsworth´s case
|Heynckes reaches record 500th Bundesliga win
|Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Hat-trick hero Wilson stars for 10-man Cherries
|Burnley 2 Swansea City 0: Old boy Cork stars as Dyche´s men win again
|Liverpool 3 Southampton 0: Record-breaking Salah blows Saints away
|Leicester City 0 Manchester City 2: Jesus & De Bruyne on target as Guardiola´s title tilt continues
|West Brom 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard leads rampant champions in piling pressure on Pulis
|They love the club - Wenger hopeful over Ozil, Sanchez deals
|Bayern Munich 3 Augsburg 0: Lewandowski double sends leaders six points clear
|Wenger hails tenacious Ozil after derby delight
|Lacazette and Sanchez are always dangerous - Ozil
|Pochettino fumes over refereeing decisions after derby defeat
|I´m happy at Juventus - Allegri rejects Italy speculation
|Lamela returns from injury for Tottenham U23s
|Arsenal 2 Tottenham 0: Ozil and Sanchez come up trumps for Wenger
|Kimmich: Working with Guardiola was incredible
|Bale thanks Coleman after Wales coach steps down
|Kane & Alli fit for Spurs at Arsenal, Lacazette starts
|Sydney leapfrog slapstick Jets at A-League summit
|Christensen guides the way for Loftus-Cheek & Abraham at Chelsea
|Mertens: Sarri´s tactics give Napoli 12 men
|Aubameyang back in Dortmund fold pre-Spurs
|Bosz laments ´ridiculous´ goals
|Madrid have best kids stockpiled – Simeone
|Guardiola backs Stones to get even better
|Ibrahimovic will start with bench role, says Mourinho
|Injections to play a friendly – Mourinho slams England over Jones handling
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go top
|Schurrle: Dortmund couldn´t deal with Stuttgart counter-attacks
|Conte laments Italy World Cup failure
|Amiens 1 Monaco 1: Jovetic rescues point but champions give PSG boost
|Stuttgart 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Bosz pressure builds after more Burki mishaps
|Sunderland target Coleman steps down as Wales manager
|Conte´s wife tells him to grow a beard – Conte grows a beard
|Simeone rules out Everton job, promising ´a couple of years at least´ at Atletico
|Pique to miss Barcelona´s Leganes trip over personal matter
|UEFA closes Roma ´monkey chanting´ case
|Don´t worry about Messi renewal, Valverde tells Barcelona fans
|´Griezmann? We´ll see´ – Valverde won´t rule out Barcelona pursuit of Atletico star
|Unsworth surprised to see Allardyce snub Everton
|Mourinho has ´immense respect´ for Benitez
|Howe backs Defoe to make World Cup squad
|Everton speculation out of my control - Silva focusing on Hornets
|Conte concerned by Manchester City´s breakaway lead
|Man City results ´perfect´, but Guardiola demands improvement
|David Luiz back in Chelsea squad, Conte confirms
|Recovered Klopp offers Liverpool fitness update
|Guardiola confident Aguero in ´perfect´ condition despite hospital trip
|Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Rojo back for Manchester United
|Heynckes compiling list of potential successors
|Modric & Carvajal fit for Madrid derby
|Bayern begin talks over Wagner deal
|Pulis angered as Chadli sidelined for ´foreseeable future´
|Neymar to join Ronaldo at Real Madrid? Zidane speaks out on PSG star
|Guardiola & Sane complete Man City award double
|Brave Chapecoense secure top-flight status
|Tottenham have overtaken Arsenal as north London´s best - Sherwood
|Brisbane Roar 3 Melbourne City 1: Papadopoulos at the double as hosts finally win
|Seaman: Wenger must start Lacazette against Tottenham
|I am more than just a goal machine - Ronaldo ignores Real Madrid criticism
|Skriniar not interested in Barcelona speculation
|France need Benzema, says Aulas
|Van Dijk could leave Southampton in January
|Sanchez snubbed Barcelona switch - Osorio
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Simeone and Zidane face dangerous, defining Derbi
|Aubameyang baffled by Dortmund suspension
|Pochettino lauds Wenger longevity as he eyes 20 years at Spurs
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid don´t fear PSG
|Zenit´s Mancini not thinking about Italy job
|Wenger advises Pochettino to fight the ´fear´ of winning trophies
|Ronaldo: I want seven Ballons d´Or... and seven children!
|Howedes ready for long-awaited Juventus debut
|Bayern´s Wagner interest confirmed by Nagelsmann
|Dyche ´amazed´ at persistent Everton talk
|Manchester United post record first-quarter revenues
|Hodgson confident Benteke will be fit for Everton clash, unsure over Loftus-Cheek
|Klopp returns to Liverpool training after hospital visit
|Moreno urges Coutinho to reject Barcelona switch
|Hamsik refuses to be distracted by Maradona record
|CAS rejects Adrien Silva´s appeal
|Aubameyang dropped by Dortmund for ´disciplinary reasons´
|Aguero declares himself fit to face Leicester City
|If Griezmann isn´t committed, he should leave – Koke
|Knee surgery to sideline PSG´s Motta
|Kane the same as Lewandowski, Eboue proclaims
|Let Neymar focus on football - Emery
|Spurs quartet return but Alderweireld set for longer absence
|Ibrahimovic eyes different role on Manchester United return
|Transfer target Messi was beyond Manchester City, says Robinho
|´Ultimate defender´ Zouma one of Premier League´s best, claims Shawcross
|Cantona baffled by Neymar´s PSG move
|Loftus-Cheek must return to Chelsea, says Willian
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto snatches dramatic win
|Cazorla´s fitness woes the worst injury Wenger has known
|Wenger trusts Lacazette completely
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Demolition derbies, Raul´s revenge and other memorable capital clashe
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will return in 2017
|Spain and England at risk as World Cup draw pots confirmed
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo, King of El Derbi
|Gareca: World Cup spot is for the Peruvian people
|World Cup: The 32 qualified teams
|Peru 2 New Zealand 0 (2-0 agg): South Americans qualify for World Cup after 36-year wait
|Ronaldo congratulates Corinthians on seventh Brazilian title
|Van Dijk focused ahead of Liverpool clash – Pellegrino
|Ravanelli: I´d bend over backwards to bring back Conte