Burnley 2 Swansea City 0: Old boy Cork stars as Dyche´s men win again

Jack Cork inspired Burnley to a 2-0 win against former side Swansea City on Saturday, earning his new employers a third straight top-flight victory for the first time in the Premier League era.
Sean Dyche's men keep pace with the Premier League's top six after cruising to a comfortable victory against the lacklustre Swans, who remain one place off the bottom off the table.
Cork made his England debut in a brief cameo against Germany in the international break and he scored the opener at Turf Moor, heading in a terrific left-wing cross from Robbie Brady.
Another of Burnley's Republic of Ireland contingent set up the second before the half-time break, Jeff Hendrick capitalising on more slack defending to play in Ashley Barnes, who slammed home his first Premier League goal since April.
Under-pressure Paul Clement introduced Wilfried Bony for the ineffective Jordan Ayew at the interval and the powerful striker breathed life into Swansea's limp attack without ever threatening Nick Pope's goal.
With Burnley having only conceded two home goals this season a fightback from the visitors was always unlikely, even though they had beaten the Clarets in all four previous Premier League meetings between the sides, and Clement may now face awkward questions over his future.
PIC: @jackcork1 takes the plaudits following his opening goal v @SwansOfficial pic.twitter.com/6JhKxCjKSH— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 18, 2017
Ben Mee headed a deep right-wing Brady corner wide of the far post before Matt Lowton's wildly hacked clearance almost ended in a spectacular own goal in a low-key opening.
Steven Defour tested Lukasz Fabianski twice in quick succession before the goalkeeper saved a downward Barnes header from a fine Lowton centre as the hosts built up momentum.
And Swansea could do little about a flowing move after 29 minutes that provided Cork with his first league goal since swapping the Liberty Stadium for Turf Moor in July.
Cork and Barnes combined to free Brady on the left and the Irish winger's sublime cross was perfectly weighted for an unmarked Cork to power in a header.
A rampant Burnley made it two before half-time, Barnes thumping in from the edge of the box after Defour intercepted a loose pass and fed Hendrick, who slipped the striker in on goal.
PIC: Ashley Barnes rifles home Burnley's second goal against @SwansOfficial pic.twitter.com/cE6xPLegoi— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 18, 2017
Swansea improved after the interval and substitute Bony slid a fine reverse pass through to Tammy Abraham only for the new England international to blast the chance over the crossbar.
Bony fired wide of Pope's left-hand post after 59 minutes before Renato Sanches bent a free-kick over the crossbar from a promising angle 25 yards out.
But Pope - who has kept five clean sheets in eight Premier League starts deputising for injured captain Tom Heaton - was never tested and the impressive hosts held firm with relative ease, while a third goal poked in by James Tarkowski was correctly ruled out for offside.
Swansea's sixth loss in seven Premier League games piles the pressure on next weekend's home match against Bournemouth, while a back injury that forced top goalscorer Abraham off on a stretcher late in the game compounded Clement's misery.
|Woeful Sunderland set new record ahead of expected Coleman appointment
|Suarez unmoved despite ending Barca drought
|Leganes 0 Barcelona 3: Scruffy Suarez double ends goal drought
|Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2: Niasse equaliser boosts Unsworth´s case
|Heynckes reaches record 500th Bundesliga win
|Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Hat-trick hero Wilson stars for 10-man Cherries
|Burnley 2 Swansea City 0: Old boy Cork stars as Dyche´s men win again
|Liverpool 3 Southampton 0: Record-breaking Salah blows Saints away
|Leicester City 0 Manchester City 2: Jesus & De Bruyne on target as Guardiola´s title tilt continues
|West Brom 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard leads rampant champions in piling pressure on Pulis
|They love the club - Wenger hopeful over Ozil, Sanchez deals
|Bayern Munich 3 Augsburg 0: Lewandowski double sends leaders six points clear
|Wenger hails tenacious Ozil after derby delight
|Lacazette and Sanchez are always dangerous - Ozil
|Pochettino fumes over refereeing decisions after derby defeat
|I´m happy at Juventus - Allegri rejects Italy speculation
|Lamela returns from injury for Tottenham U23s
|Arsenal 2 Tottenham 0: Ozil and Sanchez come up trumps for Wenger
|Kimmich: Working with Guardiola was incredible
|Bale thanks Coleman after Wales coach steps down
|Kane & Alli fit for Spurs at Arsenal, Lacazette starts
|Sydney leapfrog slapstick Jets at A-League summit
|Christensen guides the way for Loftus-Cheek & Abraham at Chelsea
|Mertens: Sarri´s tactics give Napoli 12 men
|Aubameyang back in Dortmund fold pre-Spurs
|Bosz laments ´ridiculous´ goals
|Madrid have best kids stockpiled – Simeone
|Guardiola backs Stones to get even better
|Ibrahimovic will start with bench role, says Mourinho
|Injections to play a friendly – Mourinho slams England over Jones handling
|Championship Review: Sheffield United go top
|Schurrle: Dortmund couldn´t deal with Stuttgart counter-attacks
|Conte laments Italy World Cup failure
|Amiens 1 Monaco 1: Jovetic rescues point but champions give PSG boost
|Stuttgart 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Bosz pressure builds after more Burki mishaps
|Sunderland target Coleman steps down as Wales manager
|Conte´s wife tells him to grow a beard – Conte grows a beard
|Simeone rules out Everton job, promising ´a couple of years at least´ at Atletico
|Pique to miss Barcelona´s Leganes trip over personal matter
|UEFA closes Roma ´monkey chanting´ case
|Don´t worry about Messi renewal, Valverde tells Barcelona fans
|´Griezmann? We´ll see´ – Valverde won´t rule out Barcelona pursuit of Atletico star
|Unsworth surprised to see Allardyce snub Everton
|Mourinho has ´immense respect´ for Benitez
|Howe backs Defoe to make World Cup squad
|Everton speculation out of my control - Silva focusing on Hornets
|Conte concerned by Manchester City´s breakaway lead
|Man City results ´perfect´, but Guardiola demands improvement
|David Luiz back in Chelsea squad, Conte confirms
|Recovered Klopp offers Liverpool fitness update
|Guardiola confident Aguero in ´perfect´ condition despite hospital trip
|Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Rojo back for Manchester United
|Heynckes compiling list of potential successors
|Modric & Carvajal fit for Madrid derby
|Bayern begin talks over Wagner deal
|Pulis angered as Chadli sidelined for ´foreseeable future´
|Neymar to join Ronaldo at Real Madrid? Zidane speaks out on PSG star
|Guardiola & Sane complete Man City award double
|Brave Chapecoense secure top-flight status
|Tottenham have overtaken Arsenal as north London´s best - Sherwood
|Brisbane Roar 3 Melbourne City 1: Papadopoulos at the double as hosts finally win
|Seaman: Wenger must start Lacazette against Tottenham
|I am more than just a goal machine - Ronaldo ignores Real Madrid criticism
|Skriniar not interested in Barcelona speculation
|France need Benzema, says Aulas
|Van Dijk could leave Southampton in January
|Sanchez snubbed Barcelona switch - Osorio
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Simeone and Zidane face dangerous, defining Derbi
|Aubameyang baffled by Dortmund suspension
|Pochettino lauds Wenger longevity as he eyes 20 years at Spurs
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid don´t fear PSG
|Zenit´s Mancini not thinking about Italy job
|Wenger advises Pochettino to fight the ´fear´ of winning trophies
|Ronaldo: I want seven Ballons d´Or... and seven children!
|Howedes ready for long-awaited Juventus debut
|Bayern´s Wagner interest confirmed by Nagelsmann
|Dyche ´amazed´ at persistent Everton talk
|Manchester United post record first-quarter revenues
|Hodgson confident Benteke will be fit for Everton clash, unsure over Loftus-Cheek
|Klopp returns to Liverpool training after hospital visit
|Moreno urges Coutinho to reject Barcelona switch
|Hamsik refuses to be distracted by Maradona record
|CAS rejects Adrien Silva´s appeal
|Aubameyang dropped by Dortmund for ´disciplinary reasons´
|Aguero declares himself fit to face Leicester City
|If Griezmann isn´t committed, he should leave – Koke
|Knee surgery to sideline PSG´s Motta
|Kane the same as Lewandowski, Eboue proclaims
|Let Neymar focus on football - Emery
|Spurs quartet return but Alderweireld set for longer absence
|Ibrahimovic eyes different role on Manchester United return
|Transfer target Messi was beyond Manchester City, says Robinho
|´Ultimate defender´ Zouma one of Premier League´s best, claims Shawcross
|Cantona baffled by Neymar´s PSG move
|Loftus-Cheek must return to Chelsea, says Willian
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto snatches dramatic win
|Cazorla´s fitness woes the worst injury Wenger has known
|Wenger trusts Lacazette completely
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Demolition derbies, Raul´s revenge and other memorable capital clashe
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will return in 2017
|Spain and England at risk as World Cup draw pots confirmed
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo, King of El Derbi
|Gareca: World Cup spot is for the Peruvian people
|World Cup: The 32 qualified teams
|Peru 2 New Zealand 0 (2-0 agg): South Americans qualify for World Cup after 36-year wait
|Ronaldo congratulates Corinthians on seventh Brazilian title
|Van Dijk focused ahead of Liverpool clash – Pellegrino
|Ravanelli: I´d bend over backwards to bring back Conte