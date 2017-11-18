Bournemouth hat-trick hero Wilson: I need to be selfish

Callum Wilson believes he must be more selfish in front of goal if he is to become a top Premier League striker, after his hat-trick helped Bournemouth see off Huddersfield Town 4-0.
Bournemouth moved four points clear of the relegation zone courtesy of the victory, though things could have been different after Eddie Howe's side were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time.
However, Huddersfield rarely threatened, with Harry Arter and Wilson - whose first half double put the hosts in command prior to Simon Francis' dismissal - adding gloss to the win late on.
Wilson, plagued by injury since Bournemouth gained top-flight status in 2015, had not scored in the league since January prior to Saturday's clash, and the 25-year-old is determined to build on his return to form.
"It is nice. When you are injured you want your first goal," Wilson told BBC Sport.
"I need to be more selfish. That is what the top strikers do."
Howe, meanwhile, piled further praise on Wilson following the striker's recovery from two successive cruciate ligament injuries.
"I am really pleased for him," Howe told BBC Sport.
"Football is difficult game to read and predict futures. When he scored a hat-trick against West Ham [in 2015-16] he looked like he had the world at his feet.
"But all the way through his injury process he has been positive."
Huddersfield failed to produce any clear opportunities in the second half despite their numerical advantage. Manager David Wagner was accepting of the result, though he did have some issues with referee Lee Probert's officiating.
"We only have ourselves to blame. We didn't take our chances in what was a good first-half performance," Wagner said.
"I think the referee made two wrong decisions for the first two goals. There's a very hard tackle before the first and the second is clearly offside. Goals change games.
"We had to do better in the second-half with 10 men against us, but we didn't create enough in that situation. It's important that everyone can feel the disappointment of today."
... We all feel very disappointed after our performance today. But we win together - and we lose together. Time to show our character next weekend #UTT #HTAFC #terriers— Jonas Lössl (@JonasLoessl) November 18, 2017
