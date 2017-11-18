Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield Town 0: Hat-trick hero Wilson stars for 10-man Cherries

Callum Wilson netted a superb hat-trick to help 10-man Bournemouth move clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a convincing 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town.
Without a league goal since January prior to Saturday's clash, Wilson scored twice in the space of five first-half minutes to put Eddie Howe's side in control at the Vitality Stadium.
Both goals proved controversial, though – referee Lee Probert failing to spot a clear foul in the build-up to Wilson's first, while the striker appeared to be just offside for his second.
Simon Francis' dismissal in first-half stoppage time handed Huddersfield the impetus, but David Wagner's side could not find a way past Bournemouth's stubborn rearguard.
Matters were then made worse for the visitors when Harry Arter capitalised on sloppy defending to thump in his first goal of the season with 20 minutes remaining.
And Wilson sealed the matchball late on, combining brilliantly with Josh King to mark his return to form in style, as Bournemouth moved four points clear of the bottom three.
3 - Callum Wilson is the first Englishman to score a @premierleague hat-trick this season. Hero. pic.twitter.com/5NKUPuW1ek— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017
In the first top-flight meeting between the sides, Huddersfield started on the front foot, as Scott Malone and Rajiv van La Parra both went close.
Against the run of play, though, it was Bournemouth who took the lead in controversial fashion.
Despite a foul from Charlie Daniels on Florent Hadergjonaj, Probert allowed play to go on, with Bournemouth winning a corner from which Wilson got the better of his marker to head home 26 minutes in.
Huddersfield's defending left a lot to be desired and Wilson wasted no time in doubling his tally as the visitors were carved open from another set-piece five minutes later.
Although there was more than a hint of offside about Wilson's run, the linesman's flag stayed down and Bournemouth's forward made no mistake in tucking home Andrew Surman's perfectly weighted delivery.
2 - Callum Wilson has scored more than once in a @premierleague game for just the second time in his career and first since netting three v West Ham in August 2015. Double.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017
Elias Kachunga should have immediately pulled one back for Huddersfield, while Surman would have turned scorer at the other end if not for Jonas Lossl's save.
Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time, though – Francis receiving his marching orders after lunging in on Van La Parra, having already picked up a booking for an earlier challenge on the Dutchman.
Despite their numerical advantage, Bournemouth remained untroubled until Van La Parra forced Asmir Begovic into action just after the hour.
Tom Ince found space on the edge of the area soon after, but Adam Smith, who replaced the injured Jordan Ibe in the first half, made a superb block.
Any hopes of a comeback from Wagner's men were all but ended soon after when Arter found a path through Huddersfield's ramshackle defence before dispatching coolly past Lossl.
Bournemouth were not finished there, however, as Wilson was on hand to hammer in his third in the 84th minute to add further gloss to a deserved three points.
Key Opta stats:
- Bournemouth haven’t lost a home league match against Huddersfield since August 2007 when the sides were in League One, winning three and drawing three since (including play-offs).
- In fact, The Terriers have won just one of their last 11 meetings in all competitions with Bournemouth (D5 L5), since a 5-1 victory in the Championship in August 2013.
- Since winning their first ever Premier League away game 3-0 against Crystal Palace on the opening day, the Terriers have failed to score in any of their last five games on the road, taking 47 shots (D1 L4).
- Bournemouth have never lost a Premier League home game against a newly-promoted side (W6 D1), winning the last six in a row by an aggregate score of 21-3.
- No player has had more shots without scoring in the Premier League this season than Huddersfield’s Tom Ince (30, including blocked).
