Related

Article

Wenger advises Pochettino to fight the ´fear´ of winning trophies

17 November 2017 00:44

Arsene Wenger has offered some advice to Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino when it comes to winning the first trophy of his managerial career.

The former Espanyol head coach has won widespread praise for transforming Spurs into one of the Premier League's strongest sides, with surprise title challenges in 2015-16 and 2016-17 sustained until the final weeks of the season.

However, Pochettino's detractors continue to point to the fact he has yet to deliver on Spurs' promise and secure silverware, with an EFL Cup final defeat to Chelsea in 2015 the closest they have come since he took charge three years ago.

Wenger, whose first major trophy was the Ligue 1 title with Monaco back in 1987-88, says the key is to ignore the prize and concentrate on battling a "fear" of failing to win.

"By keeping your nerves and getting the players to focus on what is important," the Arsenal manager told a news conference when asked how to challenge for a first trophy.

"At some stages, by fighting a little bit against your inhibitions – the fear that you won't get over the line. Basically, you need to focus on what is important and not focus on the trophy too much.

"You always do [feel anxiety]. It is always difficult to finish a job as, it must be difficult to finish a book. It is difficult to finish any job."

Wenger takes his side into Saturday's derby with Spurs at the Emirates Stadium as the underdogs, with the Gunners four points behind Pochettino's side in the table and having lost their last meeting in April 2-0.

However, the 68-year-old insists they do not consider the visitors to be the favourites and has called on Arsenal to prove they are the stronger side.

"The derby is one of the fixtures that is very important in the season but one that we also want to win to make ground up in the table with the top teams," he said. "At home we have been strong, and our home strengths will be vital in deciding where we finish at the end of the season.

"We have no fear, we are focused on nullifying their strengths and expressing ours. Tottenham are a good side but we have the quality to win the game.

"We don't see ourselves as underdogs at all. I think the question about the balance of power in north London is a question we have to answer and the only way to answer is on the pitch. The comparison will be between the two performances on Saturday and we have a good opportunity to show we are strongest, so let's do it."

Sponsored links

Friday 17 November

02:06 Zenit´s Mancini not thinking about Italy job
00:44 Wenger advises Pochettino to fight the ´fear´ of winning trophies

Thursday 16 November

23:08 Ronaldo: I want seven Ballons d´Or... and seven children!
22:29 Howedes ready for long-awaited Juventus debut
22:10 Bayern´s Wagner interest confirmed by Nagelsmann
21:36 Dyche ´amazed´ at persistent Everton talk
21:06 Manchester United post record first-quarter revenues
20:21 Hodgson confident Benteke will be fit for Everton clash, unsure over Loftus-Cheek
19:58 Klopp returns to Liverpool training after hospital visit
19:19 Moreno urges Coutinho to reject Barcelona switch
18:44 Hamsik refuses to be distracted by Maradona record
18:32 CAS rejects Adrien Silva´s appeal
18:19 Aubameyang dropped by Dortmund for ´disciplinary reasons´
17:34 Aguero declares himself fit to face Leicester City
17:09 If Griezmann isn´t committed, he should leave – Koke
16:23 Knee surgery to sideline PSG´s Motta
16:00 Kane the same as Lewandowski, Eboue proclaims
15:49 Let Neymar focus on football - Emery
15:32 Spurs quartet return but Alderweireld set for longer absence
14:19 Ibrahimovic eyes different role on Manchester United return
13:57 Transfer target Messi was beyond Manchester City, says Robinho
13:34 ´Ultimate defender´ Zouma one of Premier League´s best, claims Shawcross
13:19 Cantona baffled by Neymar´s PSG move
12:44 Loftus-Cheek must return to Chelsea, says Willian
12:05 Central Coast Mariners 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto snatches dramatic win
11:28 Cazorla´s fitness woes the worst injury Wenger has known
10:58 Wenger trusts Lacazette completely
10:00 Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Demolition derbies, Raul´s revenge and other memorable capital clashe
09:44 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will return in 2017
09:37 Spain and England at risk as World Cup draw pots confirmed
09:00 Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo, King of El Derbi
07:06 Gareca: World Cup spot is for the Peruvian people
05:22 World Cup: The 32 qualified teams
05:08 Peru 2 New Zealand 0 (2-0 agg): South Americans qualify for World Cup after 36-year wait
04:34 Ronaldo congratulates Corinthians on seventh Brazilian title
03:24 Van Dijk focused ahead of Liverpool clash – Pellegrino
00:01 Ravanelli: I´d bend over backwards to bring back Conte

Wednesday 15 November

23:48 Rojo makes Manchester United return for reserves
22:39 Oscar Garcia quits as Saint-Etienne coach after Lyon thrashing
20:42 LaLiga to introduce VAR next season
20:34 ´Important names´ being considered as Ventura replacement
20:27 Liverpool receive Henderson, Lallana fitness boosts
20:04 A better win percentage than Lippi and Conte - the stats behind Ventura´s Italy failure
18:40 Ancelotti, Capello and Cannavaro - The candidates to replace Ventura
18:30 Italy sack Ventura after World Cup failure
18:18 England youngsters not as good as my generation, claims Michael Owen
17:21 Lewandowski tells Bayern to sign ´young´ striker
16:54 Sanchez feeling the pressure of failed Man City move, says Eboue
16:38 Klopp visits hospital and misses Liverpool training after falling ill
16:28 Wenger concedes he may not see out Arsenal deal
15:31 Kondogbia wants permanent Valencia deal and eyes World Cup spot
14:52 Mascherano out for four weeks with hamstring injury
14:46 Cahill would ´do anything´ to be in Australia´s World Cup squad
14:33 I´ll always be an outsider in Australian football, claims Socceroos coach Postecoglou
14:14 Wilmots thanks Ivory Coast after ´amicable´ exit
14:04 Allardyce no longer interested in Everton job after slow progress
13:39 Trapp to consider PSG future with World Cup looming
13:10 Fatigued Aubameyang determined to respond to Dortmund critics
12:51 Liverpool could still win the league - Michael Owen
12:47 Lukaku thanks team-mates after breaking Belgium record
12:01 Australia 3 Honduras 1 (3-1 agg): Hat-trick hero Jedinak fires Socceroos to World Cup
11:25 Aduriz agrees Athletic extension
10:13 Insigne: I had to accept Ventura´s team selection for Sweden nightmare
09:25 Rojo eyes Champions League return
08:51 Neymar: Brazil tried everything to break down defensive England
07:24 It was a ´pleasure´ to watch Neymar, says Rose
06:58 Tite: Italy failure a reminder of qualifying difficulties
05:08 Ventura: I had some of best results of last 40 years
04:01 Low saddened by Italy´s World Cup failure
03:38 Neymar always welcome at Real Madrid – Casemiro
02:22 Ramos unsure about Ronaldo´s Madrid future
01:20 France on the right road – Deschamps pleased with Les Bleus progression
00:51 Southgate draws positives after gutsy display in Brazil stalemate
00:47 Germany fightback delights Low
00:38 Russia goalkeeper Lunev ´okay´ after heavy head knock
00:34 Facing Brazil a ´great experience´, admits grounded Gomez
00:23 Ireland ´well beaten´ - O´Neill laments missed chances in Dublin
00:16 I have never lost the desire to represent Wales - Coleman hints at renewal
00:04 Advocaat bows out with Netherlands´ winning record

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
4 Chelsea 11 +9 22
5 Liverpool 11 +4 19
6 Arsenal 11 +4 19
7 Burnley 11 +1 19
8 Brighton & Hov… 11 +0 15

Facebook