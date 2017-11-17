Unsworth surprised to see Allardyce snub Everton

David Unsworth was surprised to see Sam Allardyce rule himself out of the running to be the next Everton manager.

Allardyce had emerged as a contender to become Ronald Koeman's permanent replacement at Goodison Park, however the club's hesitation to begin negotiations left him feeling unwanted.

"It is a fabulous football club. It would have been a fabulous job, but it just didn't feel right," Allardyce told talkSPORT this week.

That attitude baffled Unsworth, who remains keen to step up from his current role as caretaker manager.

"I saw that [Allardyce's comments] and it would surprise me that anyone would rule themselves out of being Everton manager because this is an amazing club with the best fans, as we saw at the last match," said the former Toffees defender.

"Anyone who rules themselves out of this club surprises me."

DU: “We’re as we were. Ross is back running in the gym. Seamus is progressing nicely. Yannick has had a couple of sessions with #EFCU23. Tom is fine.” https://t.co/UN7tlqC2Yv — Everton (@Everton) November 17, 2017

Marco Silva and Sean Dyche have also been heavily linked with the vacancy, with Unsworth also still in the running after winning for the first time in his temporary stint before the international break.

"I have spoken to the chairman every day since I've sat in this role and he has been magnificent," added the 44-year-old.

"I've seen bits of speculation but not a great deal.

"Like I said in the beginning, what will be will be, and other people will make the decision on who will be the Everton manager and I am fine with that.

"Whoever gets the honour, be it myself, wonderful. If not, I will shake their hand and wish them all the best because I want them to succeed and I want this club to succeed.

"Everybody that matters knows my feelings and it goes without saying, but other people will make that decision. I'll just be focused on taking the team [against Crystal Palace] and getting a result."