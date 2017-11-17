UEFA closes Roma ´monkey chanting´ case

UEFA has closed a disciplinary investigation into alleged racist chanting by Roma fans during their Champions League clash with Chelsea last month.

An absorbing 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge was marred when supporters were heard apparently targeting defender Antonio Rudiger, who left Roma for Chelsea in the transfer window.

Visiting fans were accused of making "monkey chants" after the Germany international shielded the ball out of play while under pressure from forward Stephan El Shaarawy.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body examined the case on November 16 but has decided to bring it to a close.

Roma sit top of Group C after four games, a point ahead of Chelsea, after a 3-0 win over Antonio Conte's side at the Stadio Olimpico on matchday three.