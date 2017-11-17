Recovered Klopp offers Liverpool fitness update

Jurgen Klopp gave himself a clean bill of health on Friday after a midweek hospital visit, but there was mixed news on the fitness of his Liverpool squad.

The Reds host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday with concerns over Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Nathaniel Clyne.

Mane featured for Senegal during the international break having previously struggled with a hamstring problem and has been in full training this week, while Lallana is yet to play this season after suffering a thigh injury.

Klopp, who missed training on Wednesday to go to hospital after feeling unwell, first gave an update on his own well-being.

"I feel really good. I am 50 now – maybe I need to get used to it but I've been twice already in a British hospital," said the German.

He continued: "With Sadio we have to wait, we have to see today [Friday]. Adam has trained three days and it is fantastic he is back but there is no rush.

"We have three games next week. Anyone who knows Adam will know how ready he is. We will use him for sure but bringing him in for 90 minutes? That won't happen."

Klopp confirmed Henderson should be fit to play after a thigh problem kept him out of the win over West Ham, but Clyne remains sidelined after undergoing back surgery.

The German coach said of the England full-back: "All specialists agreed we should try the conservative way, not with surgery, but it was agreed we had to go this way."

This weekend's match at Anfield will see Virgil van Dijk face the club who tried and failed to secure his signature in the last transfer window.

Liverpool were warned off the Saints centre-back, but could rekindle their interest in January.

Pushed to comment on the matter, Klopp proved evasive.

He said: "You really expect an answer? What happened in the summer? I have nothing to say about that."

Liverpool won three matches in a row before the international break, but they sit 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.