Modric & Carvajal fit for Madrid derby

Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal have been cleared to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday as Real Madrid seek a much-needed lift in the title race.

With LaLiga leaders Barcelona heading to Leganes earlier in the day, Madrid could be 11 points off the summit by the time the derby at Wanda Metropolitano kicks off.

But the reigning champions have been boosted by the return to fitness of influential midfielder Modric and full-back Carvajal, who did not go on international duty with Spain following a viral pericardium infection.

"Modric had a scare yesterday, but trained normally today," coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday. "He is ready to play.

"Dani has been ready for a long time. He was not with the national team because it was better to stay here and work."