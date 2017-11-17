Guardiola confident Aguero in ´perfect´ condition despite hospital trip

Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero is in "perfect" condition to play for Manchester City this weekend, despite being hospitalised in the recent international break.

Aguero felt faint at half-time of Argentina's 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in Krasnodar on Tuesday but was cleared by doctors to fly back to Manchester.

City's record goalscorer declared himself ready to face Leicester City on Saturday and Guardiola echoed his striker's confidence in a pre-match press conference.

"He [Aguero] arrived two days ago, he met with the doctor and he's perfect," Guardiola said ahead of City's trip to the King Power Stadium.

"He was conscious all the time in Argentina and he's OK. [There is] nothing to be worried about.

"Yes, definitely [he will be available]."

There are more pressing concerns over the fitness of Fabian Delph, though, the makeshift left-back having calf trouble that saw him miss England's friendlies with Germany and Brazil.

"I don't know if Delph will be able to play because in four sessions he has trained two," he said.

"Hopefully we can recover him because he is so important."