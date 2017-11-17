Related

Article

Everton speculation out of my control - Silva focusing on Hornets

17 November 2017 16:21

Marco Silva says constant speculation linking him the vacant managerial post at Everton is a situation he cannot control and insists his sole focus is Watford's Premier League clash against West Ham on Sunday.

The Portuguese only moved to Vicarage Road in May, but has earned plaudits for the stylish brand of football the Hornets have played.

Silva has consequently emerged as a leading contender to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman, with Sam Allardyce and Sean Dyche also having been heavily linked with the role.

Three defeats on the spin has seen Watford slip down to midtable, but Silva's stock remains high and the 40-year-old was keen to only discuss matters that are in his control when asked about the situation at a pre-match news conference.

"What I can tell you about this situation is I look at this situation like for some players when they play well, or somebody that the coach wants from another club," he said.

"For me, now this is a case for the board and the owners to discuss the situation. For me it is a normal situation, I understand the question, but I am here to talk about West Ham.

"I don't answer this question. I read many things in the week, writing I didn't want to talk [to Everton] after saying I did. I only need to talk with my owner, my board and my players. I do my job normally during the week.

"I don't want to talk about Everton. I am here to talk about the West Ham match. If you want to talk to me about Everton, it's not the club where I work. It is a big club, nothing more.

"I respect what Everton want, I respect how Watford answer. I can't control this situation."

Facebook