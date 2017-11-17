Antonio Conte has confirmed David Luiz will return to Chelsea's squad for the Premier League trip to West Brom on Saturday.
The Brazil international was left out of the 1-0 win over Manchester United prior to the international break amid reports of a breakdown in his relationship with the Blues boss.
But the defender is set to be involved at the Hawthorns and will join a fit-again Gary Cahill, who sat out England's recent friendlies with a back problem.
While Conte confirmed Michy Batshuayi will miss the match with an ankle injury, he would not be drawn into specifics surrounding the decision to drop David Luiz.
"It was a technical decision and every single player has to react well and accept my decision. It's normal," Conte said at his pre-match press conference.
"I do not like to speak about a single player. I like to speak about the team and the next game. This is most important."
The lads are training at Stamford Bridge today! pic.twitter.com/LYkucr83Mf— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 17, 2017
David Luiz's absence against the Red Devils afforded Andreas Christensen another opportunity to shine as the young defender enjoys a breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge.
Conte praised the 21-year-old's development into a reliable first-team option.
"It is positive because last season, I didn't have this opportunity to rotate," he said.
"This season I have another opportunity because Christensen is showing he's an important player for us. He is showing great maturity."
David Luiz back in Chelsea squad, Conte confirms
