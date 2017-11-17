Antonio Conte lamented Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup and even shouldered some of the blame, insisting Gian Piero Ventura should not be made a scapegoat.
The Chelsea manager's successor oversaw a 1-0 aggregate play-off loss to Sweden as the Azzurri missed out on a spot at Russia 2018.
It is the first time since 1958 that Italy have not managed to reach the tournament, with Ventura paying the ultimate price when he was sacked this week.
But Conte, who left the role after losing to Germany on penalties in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals, claimed the problems run deeper than one man.
"My feeling is the same as any Italian person," he said. "First of all, I am very sad. This is a big stop for our football movement after [60] years and you miss the World Cup. You know very well the importance of football in Italy.
"Football is at the top of the interest of every single person, but I think you have to try together to find the right solution because every department in Italy has to take the responsibility. Not only one, two or three persons, because when you fail, the whole country fails.
"It is not the fault of one or two or three persons. In this case, I think it is my failure, your failure [in the media], the failure of Italy.
"I think that this moment is very sad for us, but we must use this moment to reflect and to try to find the right solution, not only with words but also facts."
Asked if he would consider a return to the helm of his homeland, Conte insisted his focus remained squarely on matters at Stamford Bridge.
"Now I am very focused to do my best for Chelsea and my only focus now is to try to create a good structure at Chelsea," he said.
"To create a good basis with this team, we won [the title] last season, but we know very well there is a lot of work to do, and I am very focused on Chelsea and totally committed to the club."
|Conte laments Italy World Cup failure
|Amiens 1 Monaco 1: Jovetic rescues point but champions give PSG boost
|Stuttgart 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Bosz pressure builds after more Burki mishaps
|Sunderland target Coleman steps down as Wales manager
|Conte´s wife tells him to grow a beard – Conte grows a beard
|Simeone rules out Everton job, promising ´a couple of years at least´ at Atletico
|Pique to miss Barcelona´s Leganes trip over personal matter
|UEFA closes Roma ´monkey chanting´ case
|Don´t worry about Messi renewal, Valverde tells Barcelona fans
|´Griezmann? We´ll see´ – Valverde won´t rule out Barcelona pursuit of Atletico star
|Unsworth surprised to see Allardyce snub Everton
|Mourinho has ´immense respect´ for Benitez
|Howe backs Defoe to make World Cup squad
|Everton speculation out of my control - Silva focusing on Hornets
|Conte concerned by Manchester City´s breakaway lead
|Man City results ´perfect´, but Guardiola demands improvement
|David Luiz back in Chelsea squad, Conte confirms
|Recovered Klopp offers Liverpool fitness update
|Guardiola confident Aguero in ´perfect´ condition despite hospital trip
|Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Rojo back for Manchester United
|Heynckes compiling list of potential successors
|Modric & Carvajal fit for Madrid derby
|Bayern begin talks over Wagner deal
|Pulis angered as Chadli sidelined for ´foreseeable future´
|Neymar to join Ronaldo at Real Madrid? Zidane speaks out on PSG star
|Guardiola & Sane complete Man City award double
|Brave Chapecoense secure top-flight status
|Tottenham have overtaken Arsenal as north London´s best - Sherwood
|Brisbane Roar 3 Melbourne City 1: Papadopoulos at the double as hosts finally win
|Seaman: Wenger must start Lacazette against Tottenham
|I am more than just a goal machine - Ronaldo ignores Real Madrid criticism
|Skriniar not interested in Barcelona speculation
|France need Benzema, says Aulas
|Van Dijk could leave Southampton in January
|Sanchez snubbed Barcelona switch - Osorio
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Simeone and Zidane face dangerous, defining Derbi
|Aubameyang baffled by Dortmund suspension
|Pochettino lauds Wenger longevity as he eyes 20 years at Spurs
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid don´t fear PSG
|Zenit´s Mancini not thinking about Italy job
|Wenger advises Pochettino to fight the ´fear´ of winning trophies
|Ronaldo: I want seven Ballons d´Or... and seven children!
|Howedes ready for long-awaited Juventus debut
|Bayern´s Wagner interest confirmed by Nagelsmann
|Dyche ´amazed´ at persistent Everton talk
|Manchester United post record first-quarter revenues
|Hodgson confident Benteke will be fit for Everton clash, unsure over Loftus-Cheek
|Klopp returns to Liverpool training after hospital visit
|Moreno urges Coutinho to reject Barcelona switch
|Hamsik refuses to be distracted by Maradona record
|CAS rejects Adrien Silva´s appeal
|Aubameyang dropped by Dortmund for ´disciplinary reasons´
|Aguero declares himself fit to face Leicester City
|If Griezmann isn´t committed, he should leave – Koke
|Knee surgery to sideline PSG´s Motta
|Kane the same as Lewandowski, Eboue proclaims
|Let Neymar focus on football - Emery
|Spurs quartet return but Alderweireld set for longer absence
|Ibrahimovic eyes different role on Manchester United return
|Transfer target Messi was beyond Manchester City, says Robinho
|´Ultimate defender´ Zouma one of Premier League´s best, claims Shawcross
|Cantona baffled by Neymar´s PSG move
|Loftus-Cheek must return to Chelsea, says Willian
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto snatches dramatic win
|Cazorla´s fitness woes the worst injury Wenger has known
|Wenger trusts Lacazette completely
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Demolition derbies, Raul´s revenge and other memorable capital clashe
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will return in 2017
|Spain and England at risk as World Cup draw pots confirmed
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo, King of El Derbi
|Gareca: World Cup spot is for the Peruvian people
|World Cup: The 32 qualified teams
|Peru 2 New Zealand 0 (2-0 agg): South Americans qualify for World Cup after 36-year wait
|Ronaldo congratulates Corinthians on seventh Brazilian title
|Van Dijk focused ahead of Liverpool clash – Pellegrino
|Ravanelli: I´d bend over backwards to bring back Conte