Sunderland target Coleman steps down as Wales manager

Chris Coleman has resigned from his position as Wales manager amid speculation he is set to take over at Championship club Sunderland.
Coleman's reputation sky-rocketed after leading Wales - previously without a major tournament appearance since 1958 - to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, but he was unable to follow that up with qualification for next year's World Cup in Russia.
Wales were beaten by Republic of Ireland in their crucial final match of the qualifying campaign, and subsequent friendlies against France and Panama have proven to be Coleman's last matches in charge.
Sunderland, who are bottom of England's second tier following their relegation from the Premier League last season, have been without a manager since sacking Simon Grayson in October.
Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Jonathan Ford added fuel to talk that Coleman will become Sunderland boss by confirming the 47-year-old's intention to return to club management.
"We are extremely disappointed to see Chris' tenure as Wales manager come to an end," Ford said of the former Fulham, Coventry City and Real Sociedad coach.
"The FAW and Wales as a nation will be eternally grateful for the job he has done over the last six years as national team manager, from travelling the length and breadth of Wales outside of the media spotlight to talk to players and supporters, to guiding us to the semi-finals of the European Championships.
"We wish Chris the very best of luck for the future as he returns to club management, a desire for which he has always been honest and open about."
Coleman would be the Black Cats' fifth permanent manager since March 2015.
He was given the Wales job in 2012, succeeding the late Gary Speed. Coleman initially struggled as Wales finished fifth in their qualifying group for the 2014 World Cup, losing 6-1 to Serbia along the way.
But the Swansea-born manager began to bring the best out of a squad headlined by Gareth Bale and ended the country's 58-year wait for tournament football by leading the side to the European Championship in France.
Coleman's men defied the odds to top a group that featured England, Slovakia and Russia, before a memorable victory over Belgium - in which Hal Robson-Kanu's 'Cruyff turn' stole the show - earned a shock semi-final clash with Portugal.
THE MOST FAMOUS NIGHT IN WELSH FOOTBALL HISTORY #WAL 3-1 #BEL— Wales (@FAWales) July 1, 2016
WE ARE INTO THE SEMI-FINALS!!!! #TOGETHERSTRONGER pic.twitter.com/i1SxPPWu9t
Wales were beaten 2-0 by the eventual winners in Lyon, but their achievement capped a remarkable turnaround from being ranked 117th in the world in 2011 to a best of eighth under Coleman, to whom there are no immediately obvious successors.
Kit Symons, part of Coleman's backroom team, has also left his role with Wales.
|Conte laments Italy World Cup failure
|Amiens 1 Monaco 1: Jovetic rescues point but champions give PSG boost
|Stuttgart 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Bosz pressure builds after more Burki mishaps
|Sunderland target Coleman steps down as Wales manager
|Conte´s wife tells him to grow a beard – Conte grows a beard
|Simeone rules out Everton job, promising ´a couple of years at least´ at Atletico
|Pique to miss Barcelona´s Leganes trip over personal matter
|UEFA closes Roma ´monkey chanting´ case
|Don´t worry about Messi renewal, Valverde tells Barcelona fans
|´Griezmann? We´ll see´ – Valverde won´t rule out Barcelona pursuit of Atletico star
|Unsworth surprised to see Allardyce snub Everton
|Mourinho has ´immense respect´ for Benitez
|Howe backs Defoe to make World Cup squad
|Everton speculation out of my control - Silva focusing on Hornets
|Conte concerned by Manchester City´s breakaway lead
|Man City results ´perfect´, but Guardiola demands improvement
|David Luiz back in Chelsea squad, Conte confirms
|Recovered Klopp offers Liverpool fitness update
|Guardiola confident Aguero in ´perfect´ condition despite hospital trip
|Ibrahimovic, Pogba and Rojo back for Manchester United
|Heynckes compiling list of potential successors
|Modric & Carvajal fit for Madrid derby
|Bayern begin talks over Wagner deal
|Pulis angered as Chadli sidelined for ´foreseeable future´
|Neymar to join Ronaldo at Real Madrid? Zidane speaks out on PSG star
|Guardiola & Sane complete Man City award double
|Brave Chapecoense secure top-flight status
|Tottenham have overtaken Arsenal as north London´s best - Sherwood
|Brisbane Roar 3 Melbourne City 1: Papadopoulos at the double as hosts finally win
|Seaman: Wenger must start Lacazette against Tottenham
|I am more than just a goal machine - Ronaldo ignores Real Madrid criticism
|Skriniar not interested in Barcelona speculation
|France need Benzema, says Aulas
|Van Dijk could leave Southampton in January
|Sanchez snubbed Barcelona switch - Osorio
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Simeone and Zidane face dangerous, defining Derbi
|Aubameyang baffled by Dortmund suspension
|Pochettino lauds Wenger longevity as he eyes 20 years at Spurs
|Ronaldo: Real Madrid don´t fear PSG
|Zenit´s Mancini not thinking about Italy job
|Wenger advises Pochettino to fight the ´fear´ of winning trophies
|Ronaldo: I want seven Ballons d´Or... and seven children!
|Howedes ready for long-awaited Juventus debut
|Bayern´s Wagner interest confirmed by Nagelsmann
|Dyche ´amazed´ at persistent Everton talk
|Manchester United post record first-quarter revenues
|Hodgson confident Benteke will be fit for Everton clash, unsure over Loftus-Cheek
|Klopp returns to Liverpool training after hospital visit
|Moreno urges Coutinho to reject Barcelona switch
|Hamsik refuses to be distracted by Maradona record
|CAS rejects Adrien Silva´s appeal
|Aubameyang dropped by Dortmund for ´disciplinary reasons´
|Aguero declares himself fit to face Leicester City
|If Griezmann isn´t committed, he should leave – Koke
|Knee surgery to sideline PSG´s Motta
|Kane the same as Lewandowski, Eboue proclaims
|Let Neymar focus on football - Emery
|Spurs quartet return but Alderweireld set for longer absence
|Ibrahimovic eyes different role on Manchester United return
|Transfer target Messi was beyond Manchester City, says Robinho
|´Ultimate defender´ Zouma one of Premier League´s best, claims Shawcross
|Cantona baffled by Neymar´s PSG move
|Loftus-Cheek must return to Chelsea, says Willian
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto snatches dramatic win
|Cazorla´s fitness woes the worst injury Wenger has known
|Wenger trusts Lacazette completely
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Demolition derbies, Raul´s revenge and other memorable capital clashe
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will return in 2017
|Spain and England at risk as World Cup draw pots confirmed
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo, King of El Derbi
|Gareca: World Cup spot is for the Peruvian people
|World Cup: The 32 qualified teams
|Peru 2 New Zealand 0 (2-0 agg): South Americans qualify for World Cup after 36-year wait
|Ronaldo congratulates Corinthians on seventh Brazilian title
|Van Dijk focused ahead of Liverpool clash – Pellegrino
|Ravanelli: I´d bend over backwards to bring back Conte