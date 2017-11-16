Wenger trusts Lacazette completely

Arsene Wenger says he trusts Alexandre Lacazette completely and is not scared of Harry Kane as Arsenal prepare to host Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday.
Record signing Lacazette did not start as the Gunners suffered heavy losses, 4-0 and 3-1 respectively, in crunch matches away to Liverpool and Manchester City this season.
That has prompted suggestions Wenger does not trust the France international striker, a claim the manager rejected out of hand.
Pressed on the possibility he remains reluctant to use the 26-year-old in the biggest games, he replied: "No, not at all.
"I have a big choice to make every time. Big decisions to make up front. He has played many games, I think it's only Man City away he didn't start [recently]. I trust him completely."
Asked if Lacazette could be named from kick-off at Emirates Stadium, Wenger said: "The decision is not made yet, but it's a possibility."
Having sat out England's friendlies against Brazil and France, Tottenham's Harry Kane is expected to start for the visitors, Wenger acknowledging he has made plans to combat the star centre-forward.
"To keep him quiet, yes," he said.
"[But] we have no fear, we are focused on finding our strong points and expressing them."
So boss, 21 years on from your first one, what makes the north London derby so special to you? #AFCvTHFC pic.twitter.com/Aa2SE6u2Gv— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 16, 2017
Retired defender Lee Dixon, who won the league under Wenger in 1998 and 2002, has suggested this crop of Arsenal players are not tough enough to get the better of Mauricio Pochettino's slick Spurs side.
Wenger, though, claims to be wearily familiar with combating the opinions of his disgruntled ex-players.
"That's the kind of remarks you get for 20 years," he said, referring to his longevity at the club.
"At the end of the day it's down to the quality of the team. I believe that the football we play has to be efficient. When you're a defender, it's not to make any mistakes, when you're a striker to put the ball in the net."
