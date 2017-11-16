Ronaldo: I want seven Ballons d´Or... and seven children!

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to win at least seven Ballons d'Or before he retires – and to have as many children.
The Real Madrid star is the favourite to win France Football's prize this year, having fired his side to LaLiga and Champions League glory in 2016-17.
The 32-year-old, who won the trophy last year, is bidding to match long-time rival Lionel Messi on five awards, having already claimed the Best FIFA Men's Player prize for the second year in a row.
But Ronaldo, whose girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez this week gave birth to his fourth child, Alana Martina, is far from finished when it comes to building his legacy on and off the pitch.
Asked about the Ballon d'Or, he told L'Equipe: "I'm not worried about it any more. I'm 32, nearly 33. My world isn't only about football. There are other important things.
"With the Ballon d'Or, I know the panel is still voting. I'm confident. I'm confident of winning, not worried.
"If you ask me if I want to win it, I'll obviously tell you yes. I know what a fifth Ballon d'Or would mean for posterity.
"I want seven children and as many Ballons d'Or. As long as I play, I'll have the ambition to win all I can.
"So, my dream is the fifth Ballon d'Or. And, next year, there will be another one to look for."
Ronaldo has struggled for form in 2017-18, scoring just once in seven games in LaLiga, although he has netted six times in four appearances in the Champions League.
However, the former Manchester United man believes criticism of his displays has been unfair and insists he is not disquieted over his relative lack of goals.
Four days until #RMDerbi day!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) November 14, 2017
@Cristiano and @AchrafHakimi returned to work with the group this morning.#RMCity pic.twitter.com/hpXG3qqXaC
Asked to sum up the season so far, he said: "Pretty good. Not perfect, but good! I'm happy and I feel good. We dropped some points in the league but, in the Champions League, we're okay.
"It's only the start of the season and there are a lot of matches left to play. You have to stay calm and continue to work, because it's obvious we can do better.
"Things will change; I'm not worried. Other people are more so than me. I'm in 'delta mode', if you know what I mean: calm, serene.
"Two years ago, it was the same situation; last year, the same. And this year, it starts again...
"I don't agree with what people are saying about me. People don't know the difference between playing well, playing okay and not scoring goals.
"I'm looked at as a goal machine, like a guy who has to score all the time. If that isn't the case, nobody cares if I've played well or not, I'm only judged on scoring.
"I accept the criticism, but I don't agree with it. That's why I avoid reading or hearing what is said about me. But I have no choice but to accept it; I can't control the world."
|Ronaldo: I want seven Ballons d´Or... and seven children!
|Howedes ready for long-awaited Juventus debut
|Bayern´s Wagner interest confirmed by Nagelsmann
|Dyche ´amazed´ at persistent Everton talk
|Manchester United post record first-quarter revenues
|Hodgson confident Benteke will be fit for Everton clash, unsure over Loftus-Cheek
|Klopp returns to Liverpool training after hospital visit
|Moreno urges Coutinho to reject Barcelona switch
|Hamsik refuses to be distracted by Maradona record
|CAS rejects Adrien Silva´s appeal
|Aubameyang dropped by Dortmund for ´disciplinary reasons´
|Aguero declares himself fit to face Leicester City
|If Griezmann isn´t committed, he should leave – Koke
|Knee surgery to sideline PSG´s Motta
|Kane the same as Lewandowski, Eboue proclaims
|Let Neymar focus on football - Emery
|Spurs quartet return but Alderweireld set for longer absence
|Ibrahimovic eyes different role on Manchester United return
|Transfer target Messi was beyond Manchester City, says Robinho
|´Ultimate defender´ Zouma one of Premier League´s best, claims Shawcross
|Cantona baffled by Neymar´s PSG move
|Loftus-Cheek must return to Chelsea, says Willian
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto snatches dramatic win
|Cazorla´s fitness woes the worst injury Wenger has known
|Wenger trusts Lacazette completely
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Demolition derbies, Raul´s revenge and other memorable capital clashe
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will return in 2017
|Spain and England at risk as World Cup draw pots confirmed
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo, King of El Derbi
|Gareca: World Cup spot is for the Peruvian people
|World Cup: The 32 qualified teams
|Peru 2 New Zealand 0 (2-0 agg): South Americans qualify for World Cup after 36-year wait
|Ronaldo congratulates Corinthians on seventh Brazilian title
|Van Dijk focused ahead of Liverpool clash – Pellegrino
|Ravanelli: I´d bend over backwards to bring back Conte
|Rojo makes Manchester United return for reserves
|Oscar Garcia quits as Saint-Etienne coach after Lyon thrashing
|LaLiga to introduce VAR next season
|´Important names´ being considered as Ventura replacement
|Liverpool receive Henderson, Lallana fitness boosts
|A better win percentage than Lippi and Conte - the stats behind Ventura´s Italy failure
|Ancelotti, Capello and Cannavaro - The candidates to replace Ventura
|Italy sack Ventura after World Cup failure
|England youngsters not as good as my generation, claims Michael Owen
|Lewandowski tells Bayern to sign ´young´ striker
|Sanchez feeling the pressure of failed Man City move, says Eboue
|Klopp visits hospital and misses Liverpool training after falling ill
|Wenger concedes he may not see out Arsenal deal
|Kondogbia wants permanent Valencia deal and eyes World Cup spot
|Mascherano out for four weeks with hamstring injury
|Cahill would ´do anything´ to be in Australia´s World Cup squad
|I´ll always be an outsider in Australian football, claims Socceroos coach Postecoglou
|Wilmots thanks Ivory Coast after ´amicable´ exit
|Allardyce no longer interested in Everton job after slow progress
|Trapp to consider PSG future with World Cup looming
|Fatigued Aubameyang determined to respond to Dortmund critics
|Liverpool could still win the league - Michael Owen
|Lukaku thanks team-mates after breaking Belgium record
|Australia 3 Honduras 1 (3-1 agg): Hat-trick hero Jedinak fires Socceroos to World Cup
|Aduriz agrees Athletic extension
|Insigne: I had to accept Ventura´s team selection for Sweden nightmare
|Rojo eyes Champions League return
|Neymar: Brazil tried everything to break down defensive England
|It was a ´pleasure´ to watch Neymar, says Rose
|Tite: Italy failure a reminder of qualifying difficulties
|Ventura: I had some of best results of last 40 years
|Low saddened by Italy´s World Cup failure
|Neymar always welcome at Real Madrid – Casemiro
|Ramos unsure about Ronaldo´s Madrid future
|France on the right road – Deschamps pleased with Les Bleus progression
|Southgate draws positives after gutsy display in Brazil stalemate
|Germany fightback delights Low
|Russia goalkeeper Lunev ´okay´ after heavy head knock
|Facing Brazil a ´great experience´, admits grounded Gomez
|Ireland ´well beaten´ - O´Neill laments missed chances in Dublin
|I have never lost the desire to represent Wales - Coleman hints at renewal
|Advocaat bows out with Netherlands´ winning record