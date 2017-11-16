Ronaldo congratulates Corinthians on seventh Brazilian title

Brazil great Ronaldo congratulated Corinthians after his former club clinched their seventh Campeonato Brasileiro championship on Wednesday.

Corinthians secured the 2017 title with three matches remaining thanks to a 3-1 win over rivals Fluminense in Sao Paulo.

Former Brazil and Manchester City striker Jo scored twice in the second half, while Jadson also netted as hosts Corinthians moved third on the all-time list, behind Santos (eight) and Palmeiras (nine).

Fluminense – languishing in 14th position – took a second-minute lead via Henrique but two goals in three minutes from Jo turned the match on its head.

And substitute Jadson made sure of the result with five minutes remaining, earning praise from two-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who claimed two trophies during his two-year spell at Arena Corinthians.