Hamsik refuses to be distracted by Maradona record

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik is adamant that he is not letting thoughts of breaking Diego Maradona's club-scoring record distract him from contributing to the Partenopei's bid for a first Scudetto since 1990.

Hamsik's goal in the 3-0 win over Cagliari at the start of October took him to 114 for the club – one shy of the Argentinian great's haul which he accumulated during his celebrated spell in Naples that inspired Serie A glory in 1987 and three years later.

The Slovakian has not scored in seven games since then, but despite admitting that he does think about the record, he insists that it is the Serie A title that truly dominates his thoughts.

"I think about the record, it's true, but I've always scored," said the 30-year-old.

"The goals will come; I'm not stressed about it. I think more about the team and our results, they matter more than the personal ones.

"I'm happy about what we're doing and must continue on that path. In my head there only is the team, I only think about the Scudetto."

Napoli are top of Serie A going into this weekend's fixtures and host out-of-form AC Milan on Saturday.