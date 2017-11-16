Gareca: World Cup spot is for the Peruvian people

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca dedicated the nation's World Cup berth to the fans after Wednesday's play-off triumph over New Zealand.

Goals from Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos saw Peru past the All Whites 2-0 in Lima, securing a 2-0 aggregate triumph and place at Russia 2018.

It will mark the first time since 1982 that the South American nation has reached the World Cup, and Gareca was predictably delighted, with the country to enjoy a national holiday on Thursday.

"What the guys did is amazing. It's for the Peruvian people," he said.

"They supported us at all times, they enjoyed it and I'm very happy."

Peru finished fifth in the tough CONMEBOL qualifying, but were too good for Oceania champions New Zealand in the play-off.

Gareca, a former Argentina international, was also pleased to see Jorge Sampaoli's men qualify.

"It makes me happy also because Argentina will be in the World Cup," he said.

"This is for all the players. Thank God this important goal could be achieved."